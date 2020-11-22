Free and cheap places to stay in an RV, Issue 975

Free and inexpensive places to stay with your RV in the U.S. and Canada!

When it comes to free places to stay a night in an RV, Walmart is the best bet. We estimate that about 60 percent of all its stores in the USA allow stays in self-contained RVs.

Other businesses that allow free overnight stays include Flying J Travel Centers, Cabela’s, Cracker Barrel restaurants (official policy is overnight stays are NOT permitted although most stores allow the practice), Costco and Kmart. Many RVers routinely stay in shopping center or factory outlet parking lots. Many casinos allow or even encourage overnight stays in RVs.

Sam’s Club #6327, Warren, OH

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed! Obtain permission from customer service, management or store security. Park in NE corner of lot, furthest from the store, without obstructing traffic lanes. The lot slopes gently downhill toward this corner. Lighted, appears safe and is reasonably quiet. Gas station on-site (Sam’s Club members only). Click here for details.



Shop Rite Truck Stop/Black and Gold Casino, Rayne, LA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed! Obtain permission from staff on duty at this small truck stop and casino. Small RVs that will fit in a single auto parking space may be allowed to do so. Longer RVs and towables park in one of about 100 truck spaces in the back; 2/3 of these are pull-thrus and the rest are back-ins. Level, well-lit, believed to be safe, with likely truck noise. Public laundry on site. Restaurant on site. Small casino on site. Click here for details.



Overnight RV Parking, with more than 14,000 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Two excellent guides to free campgrounds

Roundabout Publications has teamed up with the Ultimate Public Campground Project on these two new guides. Discover thousands of designated camping areas in the West and in America’s Heartland – real places – not big box store parking lots. Included are areas managed by various governmental agencies. Learn more about the West edition or Heartland edition.

And this guidebook should be an essential resource for RVers who boondock on public lands: Bureau of Land Management Camping.

From Facebook user Linda Brady on our Outstanding but affordable RV parks: “For those of you looking for an affordable Central Florida campground, may I suggest Tall Timbers RV & Mobile Home Park? This is our 5th season here and we truly enjoy the location in the Ocala National Forest. I believe they still have several sites with full hookups and limited park-wide WiFi for under $500 per month. The park is limited to 55 and older, sites are well spaced, have a concrete patio with picnic tables, and on-site mail delivery. We have a security gate, a dog park, and fishing lake. Lots of activities in the clubhouse, too! If interested please contact Kathy, our park manager, or go to the website for photos and additional information.”

Please join us in our Facebook groups, Outstanding but affordable RV parks, and Free Campgrounds.

See last week’s free (or almost free) locations here.

