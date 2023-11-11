FREE Nevada campground with hot springs!

By Cheri Sicard

If you enjoy getting off-grid, you are going to love this post (so will the folks in our Free RV Campgrounds Facebook group). And talk about amenities! The video below from the team at One AdVANture At A Time takes us along on a trip to a free campground with hot springs in Nevada. Well, judging from some other comments I have read, maybe “warm springs” is closer to it.

Watch the video so you know what to expect in advance when visiting the Dave Deacon Campground, formerly known as Hot Spring Campground, near Lund, Nevada. And you are going to want to plan ahead when visiting here, as the nearest town and gas station are not near at all.

There are about 20 sites at the campground but only three were occupied when our friends visited. They were surprised to find water available so far out, and there was a dump station, as well. The campsites also had picnic tables, grills, and a covered shade space. There is a vault toilet here, but no trash service, so pack out what you bring in.

The couple’s first hike was to the warm water spring about a mile from the campground. This area is prone to rattlesnakes, as they discuss in the video, so stay vigilant and keep pets on leash.

The water is crystal clear, as you can clearly see via their underwater cam. The water maintains a steady temperature of 80 to 85 degrees F.

The hot creek feeds several reservoirs. In the video, we get to visit nearby Dacey Reservoir in the Kirch Wildlife Management Area, only a mile or so away from the campground. Anglers should know this reservoir offers year-round trout fishing and seasonal bass fishing. It’s also a popular duck hunting spot, as evidenced by all the empty shells that sadly litter the area.

The quiet campground got a bit noisier and more crowded over a holiday weekend, but I suppose that is to be expected. Thankfully, they cleared out on Monday, including one RV that ran its noisy generator 24/7.

Kudos to our hosts for picking up campground trash, and curses to the selfish, rude individuals who left a mess behind.

Next, we get to go kayaking on Dacey Lake where no motorcrafts are allowed. Crystal-clear water awaits here, as well. There are lots of wildlife viewing opportunities while you paddle.

Fishing, birding, paddling, hunting, off-roading, and just soaking in the warm water—there is a whole lot to do here. Pack up your toys and plan a visit!

##RVT1130