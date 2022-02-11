Free RV spot? Try caretaking – trade skills, or your presence

By Bob Difley
Caretaking takes many forms, such as simply camping at a remote location to deter theft or vandalism or staying on someone else’s property while they are away. This could often entail watering plants, feeding pets or gardening.
Usually you will stay in your own rig but have access to electrical and water connections and the use of a bathroom facility. Each caretaking position is different and usually involves trading your services for free living and sometimes, depending on the work and responsibility, also some $$.
How to you find caretaking positions? You can search online for “house sitters,” or check online for caretaker positions available at federal agencies like the BLM, NFS, Fish & Wildlife Service, etc.
However, you will find pages of listings in the bi-monthly The Caretaker Gazette that specializes in finding property caretaking and house sitting positions. It is lists new positions daily and includes descriptions of the position, whether pay is included, and details of the duties required. It is available with an annual subscription, and includes frequent email updates.
But act quickly on newly listed positions—the choicest ones get taken first. And have a brief resume, letters of referral and references ready to email to those seeking caretakers. The easier you make their decision of who to hire, the more likely you are to get the position.
You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.
##RVDT1795
Very good article, Bob Difley. I think Gary has one of the most helpful services for RVers with his Caretaker Gazette. I have been a member for almost 10 years now and have landed 5 great jobs. The best ones came from letting Gary help me place an ad for the kind of job I was looking for. As a full time RVer I’ve had everything from managing an estate in Los Gatos and I have just taken yet one more in Arizona that has to be one of the best people yet. I have taken this one till I find a horse ranch or another or some remote location to work in. What ever you are looking for the Caretaker Gazette can help you get there.
I think that the Caretaker Gazette is awesome! I’ve been a subscriber of the Caretaker Gazette numerous times. Each issue I look forward to coming and reading front to back. I’ve made a few very nice connections and have talked to numerous folk about positions. I have taken 3 different rent free opportunities from the Gazette so far!
I once subscribed to the Caretaker Gazette and frequently also checked into HouseCarers.com. Most of the jobs involved caring for strange and/or multiple animals, frequently sick ones that involved lots of extra care. Sometimes they required working with larger animals like horses and cattle, which bordered on being farm work. Other jobs required strenuous maintenance work. Some places even wanted the “sitter” to pay the “employer” a small amount of rent! I never found a situation that I considered normal.
Thanks for that bit of info. It doesn’t sound all that great.