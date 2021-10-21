Waterfront camping is great when you can find it. Free waterfront camping is even better!

It’s that time of year again. Reservoirs are nearly empty! With farmers having watered their crops all summer long, reservoirs are at their lowest level of the year, exposing thousands of acres of often easily accessible shoreline / lake bottom suitable for waterfront camping.

Since many reservoirs are on public land, the shoreline is most always open to public use. This often means free dispersed camping is allowed via the agency (federal, state or county) that oversees operation.

Benefits of free waterfront camping on a reservoir

As mentioned, there is no cost to disperse camp. Free is good!

Often provide a scenic view

Anglers can enjoy their favorite sport just steps from their RV

They are typically located along major highways, paralleling the rivers that they impound, providing a convenient spot to spend just a night. Quieter and more scenic than a Walmart or Cracker Barrel!

You can join the water activities like swimming, paddle boarding, etc.

The chance to see waterfowl and other wildlife

No reservations needed! In this day of crowded campgrounds, that should get any RVers attention.

The sun rising or setting over the water can be spectacular.

Waterfront camping on a reservoir is not just for fall travelers

While opportunities are at their prime in the fall when the maximum amount of shoreline / lake bottom is exposed, many reservoirs offer free camping year around:

Some reservoirs in the west haven’t been at full summer pool for years due to lingering drought.

Many land agencies offer free waterfront camping via primitive campgrounds, designated dispersed camping areas, boat launches and water access points above the highwater mark year-round. This is especially true with the Corps of Engineers and state fish and wildlife lands, and some federal wildlife areas too. Note: The bottoms of freshly exposed reservoirs can be soft and unable to support the weight of an RV. If in doubt, walk the area first to determine if it is suitable for your rig.

Other public waterfront camping opportunities

Ocean beaches, where allowed

Exposed river sandbars and benches during low summer flow

Finding waterfront campsites

Start by performing an online search for the body of water you would like to camp on along with the words “dispersed camping.” Next, check the websites for the governing agencies like USFS, BLM, Fish & Wildlife, COE, USBR and others.

Some of these waterfront camping locations can be accessed easily by any size rig, while others may be better suited to smaller rigs as this video demonstrates.

If you are the free-spirited type, get out and try some free waterfront camping this fall. They’re quiet, scenic, and tranquil. Best of all, they are free!

