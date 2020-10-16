Amazing Instant Pot French Onion Soup

By Nanci Dixon

This Instant Pot® French Onion Soup is absolutely amazing. My sister just bought a farm and her first harvest included an abundance of onions, fresh from the field! Not only that, but she delivered. I knew there was no way to store all those onions in the RV along with the amazing zucchini and squash she brought us, so I made this French Onion Soup. The Crostini (toast) on top is sooooo good I could (and did) eat it all by itself! I used the convection oven for the toast, but an RV oven could be used too. You could even just microwave the toast if you don’t have either.

Ingredients

• 2 Tbsp oil (I used olive oil)

• 4 – 4 1/2 cups any type onions, sliced in 1/4-inch slices

• 1 clove, or 1 tsp garlic, minced

• 2 bay leaves

• 1/2 tsp dried thyme leaves

• 2 Tbsp butter

• 3/4 cup red wine

• 4 cups beef stock, homemade, canned or bullion (I used Better Than Bullion brand)

• 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

• 2 Tbsp brown sugar

• 1/4 tsp pepper

Crostini:

• Cooking spray

• 8-10 slices French baguette, cut into 1-inch slices

• 1/2 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded (I found it in the deli section)

• 1/4 cup Swiss cheese, shredded, or Parmesan cheese, shredded or grated (I like Parmesan better than Swiss so I used that)

Directions:

1. Set Instant Pot to sauté.

2. Add oil, onions and sauté until onions start to caramelize and turn brown.

3. Stir often to prevent burning.

4. Add garlic, thyme, bay leaves and butter.

5. Sauté an additional two minutes, stirring frequently.

6. Add red wine and deglaze Instant Pot by stirring and scraping the bottom of the pot.

7. Turn Instant Pot off.

8. Add beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar and pepper and stir.

9. Set Instant Pot to manual high for 20 minutes.

10. Release naturally.

Crostini:

While the soup is cooking, make Crostini in convection or RV oven (recommended)

1. Preheat oven to broil or 450 degrees.

2. Slice bread 1” thick.

3. Spray baking sheet or pizza pan with cooking spray.

4. Sprinkle cheeses on bread.

5. Bake just until cheese melts and browns slightly.

If no oven is available the Crostini can be microwaved on a microwave-safe plate until cheese melts (it just won’t be as crunchy).

Serve soup in bowls topped with Crostini. As with almost all soups, it is even better the next day!

