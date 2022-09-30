Thursday, September 29, 2022

Maintenance & Repair

Front cap removal and replacement from start to finish

By Dustin Simpson
This is a real unit, with a real problem, and it’s in our real shop. This series was created in hopes of helping you better understand your unit and how to best maintain it. This episode shows you how we removed and replaced a front cap—from start to finish!

Cost of front cap replacement

This clip can be deceiving as it reduced about 8 hours of work into a 4-minute video. The cost of a front cap replacement like this is somewhere in the neighborhood of $5,000. Of course, the cost varies depending on the size and where the cap is being shipped from. The cost is also dependent on what caused the front cap to be delaminated in the first place. After all, you will want to solve that problem, too.

Whether you own a million-dollar unit or you have an entry-level, my message to you will be the same: It needs to be maintained. Be sure to routinely inspect your roof and body sealants as well as your insert moldings. Keeping up on this maintenance can easily prevent a repair such as this!

More from Dustin

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVDT1960

