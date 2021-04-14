What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

This message is for full-time RVers only:

Here is where you get a chance to tell us something rather the other way around. It goes like this: What advice would you give to someone who told you they (or he or she) were planning to buy an RV and travel with it or live in it full-time?

What have learned along the way that you wish you knew more about when you began your full-time journey? Others, we’re sure, would hugely appreciate your advice. We’ll publish as many as possible in the next issue of this newsletter.

Please try to keep your message to 150 words or less. Thank you.