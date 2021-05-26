How likely is it you will still be full-time RVing in five years?

Over the past year, many things have changed. Including the way we travel, which, for us, means the way we RV. As full-timers, it may have been a very challenging, maybe very scary year for you.

If you had to guess, how likely is it that you will still be full-timing in five years? Do you think you’ll absolutely still be full-timing in 2026, five years from now, or do you think you’ll hang up the keys and perhaps buy a sticks-and-bricks home before then?

After you vote in the poll, please leave a comment and tell us. Thanks!