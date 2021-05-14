No gimmicks here! “The best fudge comes from Uranus!”

By Gail Marsh

This weekend my hubby and I took a drive to Uranus. No kidding. We hadn’t planned on making Uranus our destination. At least, not until we saw the sign. “The best fudge comes from Uranus!” the billboard exclaimed. And so, all of a sudden, we were headed down old Highway 66 (Interstate 44) to the little bitty town of St. Robert, Missouri.

Just outside St. Robert is the famous Uranus Fudge Factory. Uranus isn’t really a city. In fact, another billboard cleared that up. “Uranus! It isn’t a town. It’s a destination!” It certainly is! In Uranus, you can buy fudge, of course, along with lots of other candy and snacks. Official Route 66 items are for sale as are T-shirts, mugs, and other typical souvenir treasures – all featuring the Uranus theme. Not to miss are the numerous photo opportunities, but we passed on them. Maybe next time…

You’ll get a hoot out of their website. Check it out here.

