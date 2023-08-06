Full review of the 2024 Chinook Bayside RV, a Class B RV with a dry bath

While much of the RV industry is sitting back holding their breath, Class B RVs are still doing okay depending on whom you ask. Today’s RV review is of one of the larger Class B RVs on the market, the Chinook Bayside TB. Based on the Ford Transit platform, the company uses the largest version of this vehicle on which to base the Bayside TB.

While some look to Class B RVs as something very drivable and compact, this one is not compact but it does have a unicorn feature within this category—a dry bath. That, alone, might be something that gets prospects flocking to dealerships to look at it.

Gone but not gone

If you thought Chinook was gone, you were a little bit correct. Apparently, while I wasn’t paying attention, Chinook went from making compact motorhomes with pop tops to making Class C motorhomes on Ford Chassis until the whole recession nonsense.

Once things got weird financially, they then switched to making trailers including the trail wagon, which is a cargo trailer made to look just like a Mercedes Sprinter with its nose cut off and trailerized, so to speak. The company also makes traditional “stick-and-tin” trailers, and has a Class B offering as well as a corporate limo using a Sprinter.

They also indicate that some of the original tooling from the pre-recession Chinook models was used in some of their new models.

Interesting interior

There’s something almost conversion van-feeling in many Class B RVs, but somehow this has a different aura. The walls in this RV have an upholstered feel to them, which both adds to the “warmth” of the interior but also quiets it down. Under those padded surfaces is a product called Hush Mat, which helps to keep the interior quieter both when camping and when shuttling down the road.

The flooring on this is marine-grade woven flooring that’s both tough and easy to clean.

While there is a dry bath in this, there is also a hallway, of sorts, from the back of this van to the engine compartment, or dog house, in the front. That means you could store some longer items like your pole vaulting pole… if that’s your thing.

I would imagine you could put at least one if not two bicycles in here, as well. Bicycles are sort of my de-facto way of measuring cargo carrying, since I’m often trying to figure out just how to get mine to go along with me for the ride.

Best seat in the house

What might be among the better features in this RV are the opposing bench seats that make up the majority of the interior of this rig.

These benches are where you’ll likely spend a lot of time as they’re the lounge, the bed, and the dining room.

For the lounge, you get two long sofas, so you can have a staring contest with whoever’s on the other side.

When it’s meal time, a single Lagun table on the road side can be swiveled around like an Ouija board. These tables are nifty because you can adjust them for height to some degree and also move them to accommodate different girths of individuals.

Interestingly, the front captain chairs for the driver and co-pilot do swivel around, so you could look at the people in the main compartment. It’s probably better, if you’re the driver, that you not do this while operating the vehicle, though. Just sayin’.

The kitchen is there between the driver and passenger and the main seating area. I wonder if it would have been possible to put the kitchen back toward the bathroom so that the front seats would be more of a part of the lounge. It’s almost as if someone at Chinook had their mother-in-law in mind when designing this configuration.

As for sleeping, there are a number of options here. The two long couches could be individual beds, so this would work if you’re camping with someone you’re not totally comfortable sleeping with. Like that hitchhiker you picked up, for example.

But there is a platform you can flip over that creates a single large sleeping area if that’s more your style. I will say the platform seems a bit thin to my eye but, perhaps, it’s just fine.

Kitchen space in the Chinook Bayside

While the kitchen in this is really small, it’s about what you expect in a Class B RV. On the road side is a 12-volt fridge, but an unusual one, as this has a drawer-style freezer at the bottom with a traditional refrigerator compartment at the top.

There’s also a convection microwave oven here.

Your stove top consists of a portable induction-style cooktop, which I actually really like. This is much like the portable induction cooktop I reviewed here. There is a compartment in the stand that accommodates the sink here that seems pretty well suited to holding this induction cooktop.

Bathroom break

One of the most unusual things about the Chinook Bayside, from the standpoint of being a Class B RV, is the dry bath. That’s almost unheard of in this category.

The way Chinook has facilitated this is by putting a shower enclosure on the road side. This enclosure features a Nautilus-style door that you can close. This is translucent, so if you’re camping with someone you’re not used to seeing in nature’s finest form, be prepared for a pleasant, or unpleasant, view.

The toilet is on the opposite side of the coach and is a porcelain toilet, which is also a surprise in a Class B.

There’s no sink back here but, come on, the kitchen sink is like four steps away. Though I also understand that some travelers really dislike using the kitchen sink to wash their hands.

More to like

Once again, Chinook surprises with a halo of storage around the top of this rig on the inside. The company’s cabinetry is created with a CNC system, which offers very precise cuts. There isn’t a whole lot of hanging storage, but there is some.

Now, this isn’t going to be as much storage as you’d get in many travel trailers but more than many Class B RVs.

Boondocking and travel access

Since there are no slides in this rig, you can get to everything all the time—one of the other benefits of a Class B RV. In fact, this is about the same length as my pickup truck, so you could park in a normal parking space, with a bit of your backside sticking out. This makes it convenient for loading groceries on the road and that sort of thing.

This comes with 200 watts of flexible solar panels on the roof and two AGM batteries.

There’s also a gasoline-powered generator aboard, so power will be something you don’t have to worry about that much.

What I would change

As much as I like this rig, there are some things I would absolutely change, starting with those AGM batteries. They’re located underneath this camper on a tray, so the only way to do anything with them is to crawl under the rig and lower the tray.

I know how much AGM batteries weigh, and two of them means you had better be prepared for a very, very heavy tray when you let it loose.

Seriously, can we just get rid of old-fashioned flooded batteries in RVs already and just put a single lithium battery in here with the option of a second one? I know plenty of companies now are making higher-capacity lithium batteries which would be far, far better than these two AGM dinosaurs.

Another thing I know will become a problem is the tube-style ladder on the side of this rig. It probably sticks out six inches or so. I almost guarantee that someone’s going to knock this thing off within the first few months of driving. It’s silly.

I would much rather see several ladder mounts on this rig and one of those tubular extendable ladders. That way you have several access points for the roof and also not something that you’ll knock off at the next fuel stop.

Lastly, Onan generators. Blech. This would be so much better if they put a second alternator on this rig and then the aforementioned lithium batteries and now, if you do need to recharge the battery, you just fire up the main engine. This means you don’t have to pay someone to crawl under this rig to do oil changes on a buried generator and, even better, you don’t have to hear an awful rattling generator.

Chinook Bayside TB 2024 1 of 10

One more thing

The model we’re looking at here is the “TB” model, which isn’t Tony Barthel nor a breathing disorder. It’s “Twin Beds.” There is also a Bayside SS, which has a single couch and a much larger kitchen along with that nifty dry bath. Personally, I like that floor plan better but I think it’s good to be aware of both, plus I could steal pictures of this floor plan. Not that Chinook has any pictures—I had to find a dealer with pictures.

Seriously, Chinook, it’s not 1999 anymore. Let’s get with the modern times on media and some features already. It’s okay, we can all still party like it’s 1999.

My thoughts

There is a lot to like about this rig, including Chinook’s build quality and materials. But it’s as if the company is living about 12 years in the past, and you can just look at their website as an example of this.

Companies like Winnebago are showing so many unique adaptations of tech and features in the Class B segment. But Chinook is showing build quality and materials that I really, really like. Perhaps Chinook could hire a nerdy person and they’d have absolute class-leading ideas in even more ways than they already do.

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson – me!

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. He also works closely with a number of RV manufacturers to get an inside look at how things are done and is a brand ambassador for Rockwood Mini Lite with his wife, Peggy.

You can also check out his RV podcast with Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below. Thank you!

##RVDT2181