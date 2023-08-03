Full-size pickups most stolen vehicles in U.S. in 2022

According to analysis by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the insurance industry’s association dedicated to predicting, preventing, and prosecuting insurance crime, vehicles with the highest theft rate last year were full-size pickups. Chevy led the list with Ford trucks right behind. These pickups made up more than 25 percent of the thefts reported in 2022, which was a decrease from a high of 33 percent in 2021.

While vehicle theft rates have been soaring since the start of the pandemic, recovery rates have also risen. More than 85 percent of passenger vehicles reported stolen in 2022 were subsequently recovered by law enforcement or other means, with 34 percent recovered within a day of the vehicle being reported stolen.

Vehicle theft is a multi-billion-dollar industry

“Approximately one motor vehicle is stolen every 32 seconds, which adds up to more than one million vehicles stolen last year,” said David J. Glawe, President and CEO of the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Vehicle theft disrupts lives, causes financial hardship, and undermines community safety. Addressing this problem is not just the responsibility of law enforcement agencies; it requires a partnership between vehicle owners, community members, as well as federal, state, and local governments.”

Vehicle theft rates for sedans, including Honda, Hyundai and Kia, followed those of full-size pickups, with recovery rates for Hyundais and Kias between 87 and 95 percent. Social media trends were a likely factor in their high theft rankings in 2022.

“There are some commonsense steps to keep cars from being stolen. First, remove valuables from the vehicle or lock them out of sight. Next, lock the doors, roll the windows all the way up, and don’t leave your keys or key fob in the car,” Glawe said.