Are you full-time RVers registered in South Dakota, Texas or Florida?

State rules for full-time RVers are changing. For example, some counties are now requiring mandatory Jury Duty even if traveling and thousands of miles from the state. (I have a personal story about that coming up in Sunday’s newsletter.) Requirements for residency are also changing, at least for voting.

For you full-time RVers who are registered in Florida, Texas or South Dakota, have you noticed recent changes in rules? What are they? Will they change your state of residency or future plans? Please leave a comment below the poll. I may use them in an upcoming story. Thank you!