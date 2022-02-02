Full-timer bored out of gourd – “RV normal or RV nuts?”

Dear RV Shrink,
I can’t believe I am saying this, but I’m bored out of my gourd. I have been looking forward to traveling full-time in our RV for a dozen years. Now that I have retired, my wife and I have been on the road for just less than a year and I am a bit disillusioned. We both have many interests, love to travel, get along fine in a confined space, enjoy life and the many friendly people we meet. So, what’s wrong with me? Why do I feel I’m missing something? I’m always thinking I should be doing more. If you could get my head screwed on straight I would be forever grateful. —Lost in Paradise, MI
As Bob Dylan said, “Don’t think twice, it’s all right.” Many people go through an adjustment period just as you have described. Going from a structured lifestyle to “free as a breeze” can sometimes knock the wind out of you. You need to give it some time and find your comfort zone.
These exact conditions have created a new job description for thousands of people. Both volunteer and paid positions in many parks around the country are now filled by people like yourself that can’t seem to stop doing something that feels like work. Companies like Amazon have “work camper” programs. They need seasonal help in their distribution centers and they fill positions with RVers who want a work “fix” and some extra money. There are positions like this all over the country with various industries. The National Park Service could not operate today without the many volunteers who join the ranks in return for free camping in some of the most incredible places on the planet.
I just had a guy on the couch recently who bought a metal detector and went looking for gold. He thought that was going to cure his need to define his existence. He was back a month later. He traded in his metal detector for a digital camera to shoot wildlife. Last time I saw him he was happy as a lark, migrating north to Alaska.
The point is, keep searching for what makes you a happy camper. You have a lot going for you already – you just need to fine-tune your compass setting.
Always remember, if you don’t think you’re normal, you’re nuts! —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink
For those of us who have had very challenging jobs and have very active handy-hands personalities need to ponder this issue. How to go from a never ending “honey-do” list to “nada-ting”
We are looking at the workamper idea, because I cannot sit or travel or tour all the time. I am a do’er and I will need that.
I wonder if the writer of the original question has that type of personality – “nada ting” is just to much nothing for him. I am not sure if I ever see us full timing as we will both need something or it will never work for us. If it works for you – more power to ya, for us – well we will see!
I am starting a website and will write our daily adventures and post pictures to it. Think of it as a tribute to your freedom. When you return home you can download pics and print what you want.
Bored in Michigan? OMG. Otherwise when you do go RV ing? Find out about the area. Go exploring. Don’t stick around the campsite. Go exploring. I come back and start a big fire and cook over an open fire. O the possibilities are endless. Or order out and eat in. Great ending to a great day.
I’ve been to Paradise, Michigan. Maybe you need to try a more populous spot with more things you like to do. Paradise is great if you like fishing, and this time of year is great for blueberry picking. You can rent a four wheeler and go trail riding. Go over to Tahquamenon and hike the trails. What do you actually LIKE to do?
Give yourself time, even “less than a year” isn’t enough time to get in the groove of full-timing pace and to learn to relax and enjoy the moment.
How can anyone be bored when there is so much to do! My wife and I became fulltimers a few years ago and joined Workampers and KOAWorkampers and made sure our resumes specify we’re looking for short term (6 weeks or so) jobs. We’ve been offered jobs in San Diego, CA, Firing Range management in the Columbia River Gorge, a hostel just outside Yellowstone, we’ve worked in Maine and Florida, Texas as well. This Spring we toured a bit in TX, NM, AZ and toured all the National Parks in Utah, pausing in Kansas at Dodge City to the Great Smoky Mtns for the summer. Come November we head for FL for a 12 1/2 hour/week each job as Activities Team for snowbirds that lasts until April. We’ve hiked all over the US, seen Natural wonders galore, and have made friends across this country. Still trying to figure out how to get to the last state we haven’t seen, Hawaii in our RV…
For a “temporary fix” try websites like Tripadvisor.com and “Things to do”. They give a list of things you might not have thought of. We have found 2 weeks of things to do in places where we were told “there is nothing to do there so just spend 1 night.
