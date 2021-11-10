Full-Time RVer Newsletter #16, November 10, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 16

Quote of the day

“Without the intense touch of nature, you can never fully freshen yourself! Go camping and there both your weary mind and your exhausted body will rise like a morning sun!” —Mehmet Murat Ildan

Recent articles for full-timers you may have missed…

Sandi Sturm is one of RVtravel.com’s newest writers. Everyone, say hello to Sandi! Sandi and her husband are full-time RVers and some of her recent articles we know you’ll find helpful and insightful. Here are a few, in case you missed them.

Downsizing… or not? An RVer’s struggle of what to keep and what to leave behind

After living 12 years in Alaska, I had quite the library going. Four large bookcases were full of pages I loved unconditionally. I did not read every title, but I loved the thought of them and the people who wrote them. Then we decided to leave Alaska and hit the road. At the time we still had our 19-foot travel trailer, which we used to get there. I could sit at the table and put dishes in the sink without getting up. No couch or extra storage. I guess you can say it was “quaint.” We pulled it with a six-cylinder Toyota Tacoma, so weight was always a concern. … Continue reading about Sandi’s huge collection of books here.

Gift-giving to RVers: Give experiences, not stuff

Today was the last day for my work-camping gig at a major resort in Arizona. You know the types of resorts that have more than 600 spaces for RVs and park model homes. My job was helping the activities director as the resort geared up for its busy season. I mention this because it became very apparent to me that the director was not familiar with our full-timer/snowbird lifestyle. … Continue reading about the advisability of giving experiences (with some great suggestions) rather than objects to full-time RVers.

Beat-ing feelings of isolation while on the road; find what keeps you company

“I spend a lot of time alone. Being a traveling entrepreneur and digital nomad has me spending hours and hours at a time inside the RV reading, learning, creating, and typing on the keyboard. This is something that I have had to get acquainted with because it goes against everything that I am. …” Read Sandi’s tips for relieving feelings of isolation and adapting to constant change here.

“Will Work for Space” – Could work camping be the solution for a long-term site?

You may have noticed, or read a few articles, about how difficult it is to find a monthly RV space on short notice these days. I say “short notice” because that is how we roll. I wouldn’t call it procrastination, but more of a learned behavior. It never fails. If we make plans more than two months in advance, the plans always change. This is mainly because we are not retired and the nature of our work requires us to be somewhere at least a week before we know it is worth sticking around. But the past couple of years have added a new set of rules. Continue reading about these options for obtaining a long-term RV site.

Features

Stinky tanks might need the popular “TubShroom”

One of the ways to keep your gray tank from becoming smelly is to minimize food waste that gets into it. Recently someone recommended using a TubShroom to keep things from going down the drain and this actually seems like a good idea. The TubShroom has been getting a lot of traction in advertisements on social media as a device that pops into your drain and keeps hair and food waste from going down the drain. There are various models depending on the size of the drain including ones for the shower and bathroom sink plus a Kitchen SinkShroom as well.

10 of the most irritating campground rules

In addition to weird RV park rules, there are some rules that are just downright irritating to campers. Sometimes they just don’t make sense to anyone except those in the campground office. Many of you left comments on the article, 12 weirdest campground rules, and said that sometimes these weird rules are made because one weird person does one weird thing. Read more, then tell us in the comments under that post if we missed any park rules that irritate you.

Their propane “froze”! Wait … Can propane freeze?

By Gail Marsh

This winter’s weather problems have really impacted RVers, especially those who find themselves in the path of snowstorms, ice storms, and record-breaking freezing temperatures. Friends of ours were forced to leave their RV fifth wheel last week when temperatures in Kansas dipped below zero. Frigid temps caused their propane to “freeze.” That was news to me, so I did a bit of research to find out more. Learn about what really happened here.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe.

Reader poll

How many miles will you travel with your RV during this month of November?

Count ’em up and tell us here.

Quick tip

Prescription bottles have lots of storage possibilities

Ian B. writes: “Prescription bottles for battery storage? [mentioned in a previous Quick Tip] They’re the best thing ever for lots of tiny things. Nuts, screws, pop rivets, RJ45 and RJ11 connectors … Just name it! Then I could chuck them in my toolbag, easily being able to see the contents, and confident that the containers were durable and the cap would stay on because of the ‘childproof’ rating. Sometimes, if you have ones with a tight seal, you can even use them for things like petroleum jelly, finger paints for kids, and when well-labeled, actual pills for OTC meds. I buy large bottles of Excedrin Migraine (500-1000 ct), and so fill a few smaller bottles I can keep in my office, toolbag, shaving kit, etc. I engrave those bottles with my Dremel tool to be clear on their contents, but you can use peel off mailing labels or a label maker if you’re feeling fancy.” Thanks for all the ideas, Ian!

Edible or lethal? These 5 apps identify the plants around you

Did you hear about the retired guy who was greeted one morning in his garden by heavily armed DEA agents accompanied by canine assistance? Local authorities suspected the guy of growing cannabis. It turned out to be okra! Or perhaps you read about the woman who narrowly escaped death? She brewed what she thought were comfrey leaves. Turned out the leaves she brewed looked similar but were foxglove leaves instead. Continue reading about why you need to be able to identify plants and some apps that make that easy to do here.

Husband is extroverted, wife introverted. How do they differ at the campsite?

By Gail Marsh

It happens. Every. Single. Time. Within three short minutes of parking our RV, my extremely extroverted husband has already met the campers on either side of us. … RVing with an extrovert is not always easy – especially if you are an introvert like myself. Read more, including learning how introverts can comfortably make connections at the campground. Then please answer the poll at the end of the article.

“The Long, Long Trailer” – An enjoyable must-watch movie!

If you’ve never seen this hilarious, charming, classic movie starring Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, or haven’t viewed it in a while, it’s time to break out the popcorn! “The Long, Long Trailer” takes the best (and worst) parts of RV life and makes them all laugh-out-loud funny. If you’re having a bad day, you need to find this movie and stream it! Continue reading.

Torn or broken screen? Easily fix it!

This roll of screen repair tape is just what you need to fix those torn or ripped screens in your home or RV. Don't waste money on a new screen! Cut as much tape as you need, stick it over the torn patch and you're good to go.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Don’t be too quick to sell your home and possessions. We were so excited about going full time that we sold our house and got rid of almost all our possessions. While 3+ years of full-timing has been great, we now really miss having a home base and a place for all our ‘stuff.’ I know many have been glad to ‘lighten their load,’ but now we wish we had at least kept a lot of possessions so we could revert to part-timers.” —Richard Hubert

Featured recipe

Cranberry Cream Torte

by Carol Junkins from Hanson, MA

What a special dessert for the cranberry lover. This torte is pie-like, crossed with a cobbler. It’s different and delicious. There is plenty of sugar that mixes with the tart fresh cranberries. The cranberries burst while cooking and make a yummy, sugary sauce. A crisp, sugary crust forms on top. Walnuts in the topping add a little crunch and texture that complements the flavors.

Mmm… the perfect holiday treat! Get the recipe.

