Full-Time RVer Newsletter #18, December 8, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 18

Welcome to the Full-Time RVer Newsletter, published every other Wednesday by RVtravel.com.

Quote of the day

“With freedom, flowers, books, and the moon, who could not be perfectly happy?”—Oscar Wilde

Full-time RVing: Living small while living large

By Jim Twamley

Jim Twamley’s writings were a favorite among our readers for many years. Jim’s health finally forced him to “hang up the keys,” but we like to dip into the archives and pull out pertinent “oldies” to share. Here’s one of them:

We love RVing. In fact, we enjoy it so much we sold our house and now we RV every day. We are living large while traveling in the comfort of our motorhome.

One Sunday while attending the church of a friend who pastors in Bend, Oregon, we were talking outside. He asked me, “So, how do you like full-time RVing?” to which I replied by directing his attention to the grand mountains in the distance and said, “This is our backyard and it extends throughout North America.” To which he replied, “Wow, I like what you’re doing with it.” RVing unlocks the freedom to live large!

However, living large requires that you learn to live small. RVing requires some changes in your living habits simply due to the confines of space. In this article, I cover some important housekeeping issues that will help you enjoy your RVing experience even more.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Tire pressure gauges lose accuracy over time. Here’s how to check them

By Mark Polk

I talk about the importance of checking inflation pressure in the tow vehicle and RV tires all the time, but is your tire pressure gauge giving you accurate information? … A tool every RV owner uses is a tire pressure gauge. But did you know a tire gauge can lose accuracy if it gets banged around in your toolbox? Find out how that can happen here.

RV awnings: Everything you need to know

By Tony Barthel

An awning seems so simple, especially on newer RVs where it opens at the touch of a button. There are a few basic tips to keeping your awning in top shape and looking great. There are armless awnings, manual awnings, and many other styles, but virtually all the mainstream RVs come with the power awning with the arms on the side of the coach. That’s the one I want to focus on today…. Learn all about types of awnings, care and cleaning of awnings, awning “rules,” cool upgrades, awning myths, and much more, here.

Make-ahead foil packet meals. Warning: You’ll drool

By Gail Marsh

Okay, so that title’s a bit of a mouthful. What’s a better mouthful is eating make-ahead foil packet meals. Yummy! What I like best about foil packet meals is that you can prepare them ahead of time. Once they’re prepared, store them in the fridge, and then cook them on the grill or in your RV oven. Options, people! And did I mention yummy? You’ll want to try these easy and delicious recipes, for sure!

Reader poll

Is your RV’s kitchen too big, too small or just right?

Answer here and see how others responded.

Quick tip

Safe underbed storage advice

A story we ran about using caution when accessing “under bed” storage triggered a response from Larry P. Writing about gas struts that can sometimes fail, Larry observes about his own: “Not only did the struts not hold our bed up, it pulled the screws out of the wood frame holding the strut assemblies in place. To solve the issue I moved the two strut assemblies towards the bottom of the bed eight inches. Guess what? The bed stays up, no torn out screws, and it’s a whole lot easier to raise and lower. Math at work here!” Thanks, Larry, for the elevating suggestion.

Is your engine in good shape? Pay attention now, or pay the price later

By Kate Doherty

I grew up listening to the ’70s and ’80s Fram oil filter ads with varying messages around the tagline, “You can pay me now, or pay me later.” These ads started by reminding vehicle owners of the importance of changing the oil filter when changing the oil in their vehicle’s engine. For diesel engines, this task should be listed in the first chapter of a maintenance manual. Proper and timely maintenance and testing analysis is essential to understanding what shape your engine is in. Learn more.

Selling your RV? Start here.

Selling your RV: How to prepare it before listing it for sale

Tony Barthel gives you an insider look at how you can prepare your RV before you list it for sale. How many photos should you take? What time of day should you take photos and what angles should you take them from? Why is lighting so important? What story are you trying to tell with your RV? Who are you selling it to, and why does that matter? All this, plus common mistake sellers make. If you’re thinking of selling, you’ll want to read this.

So you want to sell your RV? Here are the best places to sell, and why

By Nanci Dixon

Whether you have had it with crowded campgrounds, have discovered RVing is just not for you, or are looking to upgrade or downsize, you might be asking: “Where’s the best place to sell my RV?” Let’s find out. Read Nanci’s list (and bookmark it!) and learn all the possibilities you have when listing your RV for sale.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Full-timing is different than vacationing for a weekend or two weeks in the summer. You will still have all the things you tried to get away from for a while – laundry, cooking, cleaning, shopping, etc. The campfires are fewer and far between because you must purchase your wood, cannot move the wood from one place to another (that means leaving leftovers), and sometimes have to put up with NO FIRES as dictated by the campground. Some campgrounds have poor cell reception and many don’t have WiFi. You have to find new ways to get your mail and deal with medical issues. Despite this, the thrill of discovering new places and meeting new people can fill you with a travel bug that only full-timing will satisfy.” —Melody Thomas

Featured recipe

Bacon & Bleu Cheese Potato Salad

by Barbara Pace from The Villages, FL

Hmmm. Bacon and blue cheese. How can you go wrong? This is the perfect potato salad recipe if you’re a fan of blue cheese. The flavors are fabulous! Next time I make this, I’m going to try and grill the potatoes like Barbara originally did. I bet that will add even more flavor. Perfect for summer cookouts!

Yum, that’s a good combo! Get the recipe.

