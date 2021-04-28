Full-time RVer Newsletter #2, April 28, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 2

Quote of the day

“I travel not to go anywhere but to go. I travel for travel’s sake. The great affair is to move.” —Robert Louis Stevenson

What I’ve learned about RVing in 5 short years

By Gail Marsh

I’m not a long-time RVer. In fact, my hubby and I have only been RVing for the past 5 years. In that time, we’ve learned a lot, but some things hold more importance than others.

Here’s what I’ve learned in those short five years:

Ask questions

Ask questions when you purchase your RV (either from an individual or a dealer). We’ve called our dealership numerous times. They’ve always been knowledgeable and patient. We also kept the phone number of the private owner who sold us our latest rig. He, too, has been extremely helpful!

You can ask neighboring campers for advice. They’ll often guide you to products they’ve used and many times their hints can help you avoid costly mistakes.

Ask camp hosts/owners your questions. They most likely know great local places to eat and out-of-the-way places to see in the area.

Continue reading to see the many other important things Gail and her husband have learned.

New Directory Lists Every Make, Model, and Manufacturer of RVs in the U.S.

If you’ve ever wondered how many RV manufacturers there are in America, RVtravel.com has a new, free, comprehensive 73-page directory listing every U.S. manufacturer. The directory, “RVs: Who Makes What,” also includes information on every make and model of RV produced in the United States.

“The exhaustive report is the result of hundreds of hours of research and fact checking,” said RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury. “It’s the most comprehensive guide to RV manufacturers and their brands ever assembled. It’s an incredibly valuable tool for would-be RV buyers, especially those who favor one particular manufacturer more than others and want to focus their buying efforts on that brand.” Learn more and download a free copy of the publication.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

A creative way to get a free long-term RV site

Need a place to “settle in” for a little while but don’t have the cash to pay high rates at RV parks? One enterprising RVer explains his methodology for developing leads for places to stay in his RV. See what he did.

Telltale signs full-time RVing is not for you

This funny list from Liz Wilcox will make you laugh. Why wouldn’t full-timing be right for you? Check out these reasons.

Establishing a full-timing “home state” for taxes

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA



Dear Neil,

We are currently in the process of selling our sticks-and-bricks home to become full-time RVers. What should we know about establishing a “home” state for taxes, vehicle registration, insurance, etc.? Read Neil’s response.

Reader poll

Is the increasing need to make camping reservations far ahead cramping your style?

Answer here and see how others responded.

Quick tip

Banish RV slideout squeaks

Driven to distraction by a squeaky slideout? There’s just something jarring to the nerves about this noise. Perhaps it’s the same affliction that hits us when fingernails are drawn across a chalkboard. What’s to be done to exorcise those squeaks? With slideout extended, take a close look at the slideout support arms. If you spot any “wear marks,” it’s a good indication of a primary source of nasty noise. Grab a can of spray-on dry lube. Shoot the wear marks thoroughly, then using a clean, dry cloth, wipe down the excess. Dry lube sprays are preferable to “wet” lubes as they are less likely to attract dust and dirt. You’ll also find it useful to shoot the “teeth” on your slideout mechanism, if you have any. Other anti-squeak tricks include ensuring that the squeak doesn’t emanate from contact between the slideout seal and the sidewall of the slide. With the slide extended, wash and dry the sidewalls, then apply the appropriate wax for the wall surface.

You likely already know this, but perhaps a reminder is good

An anthropological study of retired RVers conducted by Drs. Dorothy and David Counts, both college anthropology professors, revealed positive news for those leading the lifestyle. After extensive research, they found that people who traveled via RV were healthier both physically and mentally than they would be if they led more sedentary lives. The Counts attribute these health benefits to physical activity, the constant exposure to new people, places and events, and the great sense of freedom associated with RV travel. Their study identified three conditions of successful full-time RVing: control of one’s life, interesting and challenging things to do, and friends outside the family.

Are you transporting alien bugs in your RV?

Stink bugs! Specifically, brown marmorated stink bugs. Have you seen them in your RV? They’re more common in the eastern U.S. but are rapidly heading west, in part because they’re hitching rides in our RVs! They are not just ugly and smell bad: They present a potentially devastating threat to North American agriculture. (We first brought you this story two years ago, but it is worth repeating.) Learn more.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

We asked you this last issue, but we’ll ask it again for those of you who just signed up for this newsletter. The question is for current full-time RVers. It goes like this: What advice would you give to someone who told you they (or he or she) were planning to buy an RV and live in it full time? Based on your experience, what would you say? We’ll publish as many of your responses as possible in future issues of this newsletter.

Featured recipe

Killer White Chili

by Suzanne Mills from Huntsville, AL

We can see why this white chicken chili has won so many awards. It has the perfect balance of spice and creaminess. Each bite just got better and better. Easy to make. Whip up a batch when you’re in the mood for comfort food.

Yum! Get the recipe.

Watch short cooking videos: Don’t watch near mealtime or you could get terribly hungry. If you love to cook, you will love these videos, most a minute or less.

Trivia

Most of the “carving” of Mount Rushmore was done with dynamite.

If you want to have a wonderful day, send $10, $50 or $100 to a local food bank. There are millions of our fellow citizens, including little kids, who are going hungry because their parents lost their jobs. You will feel so good if you contribute — helping people less fortunate than you go to bed without the pain of an empty stomach. Here’s where to donate.

