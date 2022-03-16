Full-Time RVer Newsletter #25, March 16, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 25

Quote of the day

“Confront the dark parts of yourself, and work to banish them with illumination and forgiveness. Your willingness to wrestle with your demons will cause your angels to sing.” ―August Wilson

Full-time RVing: 10 health issues you should not ignore

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

When we got into the full-time RVing lifestyle, we spent more and more time away from our “usual haunts,” including the doctors we’d developed relationships with over years of “landlocked” living. When you’re on the road, it’s sometimes easy to lose track of regular health maintenance. For those without any ties to the medical docs, health care “issues” can plain get away from you. No matter who you are, or where you are, though, problems can come up.

Here’s a list of 10 health issues you should NOT ignore, courtesy of the Mayo Clinic. This might be a good list to print and post inside the bathroom cabinet door—assuming you have one.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Every RVer should keep this emergency safety item handy at all times

Would you drive your RV through flood waters? Or let your children swim as lightning strikes? Of course not! But that assumes you are alerted to flood conditions or the potential for lightning in your area. RVers love nature. However, nature doesn’t always reciprocate. When storms threaten, it’s important for campers to know about them. Whether in a tent or inside an RV, being forewarned enables us to take precautions to stay safe. Learn what this essential emergency safety item is here.

Traveling with friends? Here are some pros, cons and tips to get you through

By Gail Marsh

It seemed like a good idea at the time … after all, we’d been friends for a long time. After an extended trip together, we all agreed that we’d learned a lot. Here are some of the pros and cons we discovered as we traveled with friends. Continue reading.

“Camping is therapeutic for military veterans”

By Louis J. Finkle

Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Clinical Psychology

“Camping is therapeutic for military veterans.” That is the conclusion reached after many years of observing hundreds of my “brothers and sisters.” As a researcher specializing in handicapping conditions, I find that the benefits of veterans experiencing and sharing recreational activities with other veterans become therapeutic! Continue reading.

Reader poll

How long have you been at the place you’re parked at right now?

Quick tip

Keep emergency contact information in several locations

Have several copies of your emergency contact list with road service, insurance, family and health contacts, etc. Both RVers should have a copy, and additional copies left in the rig (glove box, bedside table), maybe even in “basement storage.” This might seem like “overkill,” but if anything happens, your information is always readily available.

Stabilize your RV’s steps with this inexpensive kit

By Tony Barthel

The steps on my travel trailer, which were mounted to the frame and are probably the same steps many of you have in your RVs, are wiggly.

I recently saw an email from Lippert announcing their Solid Stance step stabilizers. These are relatively simple gadgets that mount to the lowest step on your RV and have drop-down legs that stabilize the steps. These are inexpensive at $45.95 (at last check), and work with most chassis-mounted RV steps. Continue reading.

Bird nest blues: It’s illegal to move a bird’s nest – even if it’s on your RV!

By Gail Marsh

An RV neighbor of ours has been engaged in a bird battle for more than a week. It seems a robin has its sights set on the perfect nesting spot: under our friends’ Class A slide out. Somehow the little guy found a hollow corner that looked perfect for a nest. So, he and his mate have been working tirelessly to find straw bits, dried grass, and other suitable building material for their home. It’s been fun to watch. Well, from my perspective, that is. My neighbor isn’t enjoying the show! The kicker: In the United States, it is illegal to remove or destroy an active bird’s nest. Read more.

Finding the “perfect” RV requires a shift in perspective

“There is no perfect RV.” That’s the advice a salesman-friend gave to our writer Gail Marsh and her husband. Over the years they have realized he was right. At the time, they were looking for the impossible: an RV that offered plenty of sleeping space for their extended family, comfortable seating for all, a large basement, towable with their truck and priced within their budget. That RV didn’t exist. Read how they resolved the issue so their present RV is nearly perfect for them.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Full-timing is an awesome lifestyle! However, it is not one you will enjoy indefinitely if you are attached to family (children, grandchildren, siblings, etc.), house and/or church, for instance. You must be prepared for lack of privacy and ‘space.’ I do recommend that you need experience in the RV world before embarking on this full time. Then, you may want to take the plunge!” —Carolyn Love

Featured recipe

Corned Beef Hash

by Tammy Bovender

We loved this rustic corned beef hash recipe. It has crispy potatoes, deliciously seasoned corned beef and caramelized onions. Everything cooks together until the flavors marry beautifully. It’s a savory dish that’s made even better with a fried egg on top. Delicious comfort food! If you have leftover corned beef from St. Patrick’s Day you can use that.

Click here for the recipe

