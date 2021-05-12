Full-Time RVer Newsletter #3

Volume 2. Issue 3

Quote of the day

“Look at the bright side of life and the bright side will look at you. The reflections we send out always return.” —Ron Baratono

Avoid the most common full-timing mistakes

By Julie Chickery

Embarking on a full-time RV adventure is exciting! In fact, it is so exciting that many new full-time travelers make the same error, which is rushing to see and do it all! This leads to several problems, including putting a big dent in the wallet. By taking your time and avoiding this full-time RV mistake, you’ll enjoy the journey so much more and will also save a few bucks along the way. Continue reading.

Recall of note: Tiffin is recalling certain 2017-2021 Phaeton motorhomes.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com.

If you can’t answer these questions, you shouldn’t be towing

By Dave Kendall

I’ve gone from an RV newbie to towing for approximately 37,000 miles in the past five years. I previously had some boat towing experience, but that mainly taught me how to back up a trailer. Towing an RV is a totally different animal. Continue reading, and take the quiz.

Scanning documents with your smartphone

Do you sometimes need to scan documents but don’t want to spend money on – or take up space with – a flatbed scanner? Did you know your iPhone or Android smartphone can do it for free? Learn how easy it is to do here.

Basement storage disorganized? Fix it!

By Jim Twamley

No matter what type of RV you own, storage will be an issue. Over the years I’ve used everything from elaborate storage compartment organization units to stackable plastic storage bins and cardboard boxes. I still use all of these because they work. Check out these great ideas.

RV tire showing dangerous wear. What’s wrong?

We spotted this question on Facebook – where only one tire was showing wear and it was only on the inside. What is happening is definitely a bad thing, and certainly dangerous. So we asked our RV tire expert Roger Marble to weigh in with his thoughts. Read more.

Reader poll

How many states have you visited in your RV?

Count ’em up, then tell us here.

Quick tip

Avoiding the black water “surprise”

Jim Schrankel provides this tip: “Ever pull the black water handle and experience a mess from a loose fitting or hose popping out of the dump site hole? Try this: Instead of pulling the black water handle first, pull the gray water handle just long enough to make sure everything works like it should. Then quickly close it, and continue your dumping chores knowing there will be no nasty surprises!” Thanks, Jim!

Downsizing The Family Home: What to Save, What to Let Go

Whether you’re downsizing to go full-time RVing or for other reasons, this best-selling AARP book will guide you through the process, from opening that first closet, to sorting through a lifetime of possessions, to selling your home. The author helps you create a strategy and mindset to accomplish the task quickly and rewardingly, both practically and emotionally. Learn more or order.

Can your air conditioner beat the heat?

Is your RV air conditioner up to the task of keeping you cool now that summer is here? A little easy maintenance can make the long, hot summer a great deal more bearable. Here are some a/c maintenance tips.

Keep holding tank odors out of the RV

RV holding tanks are designed with a vent pipe going from the top of the holding tank to the roof of the RV, to vent the tank and the tank odors. The problem is, holding tank odors accumulate in the tank and can’t really be vented outside because there is no air pressure in the tank to force the gases up and out of the vent pipe. Read more.

Workamping? There are more ways to make money from it than you think…

Levi and Natalie Henley, of Henley’s Happy Trails, are experienced work campers who put pen to paper to tell others about their workamping experiences. The book, “Seasonal Workamping for a Living: How We Did It,” gives some background on the couple, who have been full-time RVing since 2014, and lays out the time commitment, duties and pay of a number of popular job types. Read about workamping and this informative book here.

Recent popular Quick Tips in our RV Daily Tips Newsletter:

• A quick, easy way to make sure your RV stays cool at the next campsite

• How to increase the longevity of your tow vehicle

• Blowing in the wind: Truckers’ tips for safe driving

• 11 unexpected ways sandpaper comes in handy in the RV

• 5 tips from professional RV washers

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“Don’t put all your belongings into storage. Only keepsakes and antiques. By the time you pay for storage on regular furniture and household items, you could buy them over again and then some. Plus they could deteriorate while in storage or become damaged by mice or moisture. Sell all you can and opt for the smallest storage unit you can buy (if any at all).” —Wanda Henning

Have advice you’d like to share? Tell us here.

Check for gas leaks often by using this!

Russ & Tiña De Maris write: “We keep our natural gas leak detector tucked in the door pocket of our tow vehicle so we can check for leaks when we reconnect an LP bottle after filling. We also use it whenever we make up a new connection on a gas line, or ‘think’ we might have a leak. Here’s one you can pick up for a good price.”

Featured recipe

Grilled Sesame Flank Steak

by Scott Anderson from Shepherdstown, WV

This is a fabulous method of cooking flank steak. If not prepared properly, it tends to be a little tough. This steak is full of flavor and super tender. We let the steaks marinate for about 12 hours. The marinade is amazing. Between the oils and wine vinegar, they tenderize the meat. All the other flavors marry together and give the meat a nice flavor. Before carving, make sure to let the meat rest and cut against the grain. Serve with a green salad or grilled veggies for a fantastic meal.

Get this yummy recipe here!

