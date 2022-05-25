Full-Time RVer Newsletter #30, May 25, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 30

Quote of the day

“The pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails.” ―William Arthur Ward

Stop saying “someday.” A lesson learned the hard way

By Lisa Adcox

Last October 25th changed our lives. My husband, Rick, had a stroke and life got turned upside down. We were workamping in Mission, TX, and boom! It happened.

Rick was a very healthy man. He was very active, but the stroke didn’t care. Life got crazy. Hospitals and doctors in your life can be stressful. Suddenly my active workaholic husband no longer could do things he loved in the park. He was the head maintenance man. He upgraded electrical boxes, plumbing and any other issues that came along. Also, he was involved in the Helping Neighbors program in the park. We had made friends and decided to make this park our home base. The owner and manager were happy because they now had a maintenance man there 12 months a year.

Suddenly he couldn’t do what was needed. The other park employees were beyond supportive. We could not have done it without them.

Continue reading

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Silence your RV’s noisy air conditioner with this nifty gadget

Necessity is the mother of invention, and many of us who have an RV air conditioner find ourselves thinking about ways to make them quieter. We can’t discuss this with our fellow occupants of our RVs because it’s nearly impossible to shout over some of these units, they’re so loud. See what Tony says works to shut those things up!

Born in the USA: Famous things and where they started

Some birthplaces of people inspire great monuments and a flood of tourist traffic. When it’s the birth of an idea, a product, or a movement, you may find the place where it all began to be far more humble. … Here are a few random (and very interesting) ones worth stumbling upon.

Roadside stop near Death Valley is an unexpected delight. (This story is delightful, too)

By Rod Andrew

Probably most readers of RVtravel.com have visited the amazing landmarks, natural and man-made, that are part of the RV experience. Standing on the edge of the Grand Canyon is, well, overwhelming. During our travels, my wife and I have had our share of these majestic moments, but, strangely, it has been unexpected moments of joy that we remember most vividly, and that have had the most lasting impact on us. I’d like to share one of those moments. Continue reading. (You’ll love this.)

Reader poll

Quick tip

Traveling with cats? Scratching deterrent!

Keeping the claws out of the RV furniture when traveling with felines is like a search for the Holy Grail. One method is to provide a scratching post they’ll enjoy more than sticking their nails in your leather sofa. By nature, cats like to hitch their front paws up high and pull down hard. If your dinette table is supported by a stainless post-in-a-socket, try wrapping a carpet sample around the post (cut to size as required), then use duct tape to hold it tight to the post. More details from fiveina5th.com.

If you visit this town, you’re going straight to Hell!

You just may have one in your state – a weird or silly-named town – like Hell, Michigan, for example. There really is a Hell on Earth. (See what I mean by weird or funny?) Many of the strangely named towns and villages got their names because a founding father or company left their mark in the area. Other places were named after the topography of the region or because a significant historical event happened nearby. Read some of Gail Marsh’s favorite weird town names here. We bet you have some you would like to add to the list.

“Nana Camp”: 12 kids, one RV, one cabana and a whole lot of fun and games

By Nanci Dixon

This week we have been watching the two campsites across from us in awe. Susan and Ed DonFrancesco, grandparents extraordinaire, are camping with their 12 – yes, 12 – grandchildren ranging in age from 4 to 14. This is their annual trip with the children and they have the system buttoned down. Activities abound, and the kids are relaxing, playing, laughing and making lifetime memories at “Nana Camp.” Continue reading this heartwarming and inspiring story here.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Unless you are going solo, think long and hard and be realistic about how compatible you are with your travel mate in a pretty confined space. This could be your deal-breaker.” —Daniel Pankiewicz

Featured recipe

Loaded Summer Squash Casserole

by Julie Bailey from Durham, NC

We fell in love with this creamy, cheesy summer squash casserole. It has a pop of sweetness from the onions and a smoky flavor thanks to the crispy bacon. Cutting the summer squash into chunks adds a nice crunchy texture. This is a very versatile summer squash casserole that you can really customize and make your own.

Click here for the recipe

