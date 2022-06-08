Full-Time RVer Newsletter #31, June 8, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 31

“You only get one life. It’s actually your duty to live it as fully as possible.” ―Jojo Moyes

Three common ways full-time RVers get their mail

How do you get your postal mail when you’re on the road full time? Don Humes, the owner of South Dakota’s Americas Mailbox, answers that question. There are basically three ways, one of which Don favors over others (and which most full-timers favor as well).

And is it true that you can have large items shipped to a place like Don’s – for example, a fully assembled Gold Wing motorcycle, or even a motorhome? Watch the two-minute video to find out.

Continue reading

Features

What to do when your RV breaks down: Everything you should know

By Gail Marsh

When your RV breaks down it’s never expected. And not one person I know likes when it happens. But sometimes trouble finds you or, more specifically, trouble hits your RV when you’re far from home. Whether it’s engine failure or a flat tire, there are specific things you should do to keep yourself, those traveling with you, and other highway drivers safe. Here is a compilation of suggestions from several different insurance websites.

RV holding tank treatments: What’s best for the environment?

Stroll the aisles of your favorite RV accessories store, or even Walmart. When you get to the RV holding tank treatment shelves, what do you see? Row upon row of bottles and boxes. Every one of those potions promises less smell, and the best outcome for your “outflow.” As RVers, we love nature, and often, when we dump tanks, we’ll have an effect on the environment. So when dumping your tanks, how can you avoid “dumping” on Mother Nature? Read this thorough report from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

A few excellent resources to find a veterinarian for your pet while RVing

You are happily hiking with your dog when she suddenly yelps and goes down. You run over to find that your furry friend has a deep gash in her paw. What now? Accidents and illnesses can happen to your pet at any time. It’s more unnerving when it happens while you’re on the road RVing. How do you find a veterinarian for your pet when you’re RVing? Here are some important tips.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Neglected emissions control spells more $ at pump

Poor emissions and/or a faulty oxygen sensor can cause a 40% reduction in fuel economy. Can you believe that? A 40% REDUCTION! So get the sensor checked and fixed, if necessary. Save big bucks, especially these days. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Big things in a small town. Casey, Illinois, is the land of giants!

By Gail Marsh

If you like big things … really big things … then you should visit Casey, Illinois. This little town is home to lots of really big things. So big, in fact, that they’ve won a place in Guinness’ Book of World Records! The town of Casey boasts a population that’s under 3,000, but its huge outdoor constructions will make a big and lasting imprint on your memory. Continue reading.

Replace your RV’s annoying two-cavity sink with one large one

By Kate Doherty

This is the third installment in a series of customizations, upgrades and changeouts to better fit one’s RVing lifestyle. In the second article in this series, I noted a full-timer who replaced their dishwasher with a dual pullout spice rack for cooking proximity (you can read about it and see photos here). Their tradeoff? Hand-washing dishes and cookware. In this installment we cover replacing the RV sink.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Travel by the weather. Use Google to type in the name of the town and state you’re in and ‘weather’ (for example Helena MT weather). This will give you a 7-day weather report with buttons for Temp, Precip, and Wind, and they will work for each day you click on. Avoid driving in rain or wind above 12-15mph. Also, enter the names of towns along the way. Below this window, the next listing should be (e.g.) Helena, MT 10-day weather report. Use this to plan where you’re going next. We traveled for 4 years and only got caught in bad weather once. That was the last time! Also, think about not driving more than 250 miles in a day, then staying 1-4 nights or more.” —Ruth and Eric S.

Before you go make sure you read today's issue of our RV Daily Tips newsletter.

Featured recipe

Country Sausage Stuffed Zucchini Squash

by Janice Ross from Citronelle, AL

We were very impressed by this zucchini recipe. It’s a great way to use the extra bits of ingredients you may have in the fridge. Really, this could be served for any meal. It was like a breakfast casserole in a zucchini boat. If you like a little extra kick to your meals, use hot sausage. Looking forward to making this easy recipe again.

Click here for the recipe

