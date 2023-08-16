Full-Time RVer Newsletter #62, August 16, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 62

Welcome to the Full-Time RVer Newsletter, published every other Wednesday by RVtravel.com. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and full-time RV living tips from the pros, travel advice, and anything else of interest to full-timers or those who aspire to be. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Please consider signing up for other newsletters from RVtravel.com. Easy unsubscribe if you don’t like what you see.

Quote of the day

“Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself. Go forward and make your dreams come true.”—Ralph Waldo Emerson

It’s easy to let your RV become overloaded, but don’t let it happen!

By Nanci Dixon

We are currently at an RV park with a lot of seasonal full-timers. I have noticed that these full-timers have EVERYTHING with them. A couple of grills, bikes, a motorcycle or two, chairs, cars, totes, cabanas, folding tables, screen porches. I can’t help but wonder about their RV’s weight…

The folks will be traveling to warm destinations in the fall and taking all their stuff with them. I am reminded of the reason why we have cleared out stuff and now have a much leaner RV.

Continue reading

Did you miss last weekend’s RV Travel Newsletters?

If so, here is some of what you missed…

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Is your RV a death trap? For some RVers, the answer could be “yes”

Ron Burge reports that RV manufacturers are taking longer and longer to notify their customers of defects that have forced a recall. These range from fire dangers to crash accident risks of overloading because of axle and tire pressure rating errors. Meanwhile, the owners of the RVs continue to take their RVs down the highway—completely unaware that they may be towing or, more often, riding in a death trap. Read more.

RVers toss in keys! Costs up, campsites down — perfect storm

RVtravel.com’s longtime friend and occasional contributor Mike Sherman emailed this message to his friends, family and to us at RVtravel.com. We’re passing it along because we know others are doing the same, already have, or will be doing the same thing in the days and months ahead. Read what Mike wrote.

Around the Campfire: To grease or not to grease a trailer’s hitch ball?

By Gail Marsh

To grease or not to grease a trailer’s hitch ball? That was the question around the campfire a few nights ago. Everyone seemed to have an opinion about greasing the trailer’s hitch ball, and were eager to share in the discussion. Read more.

Brand-new book for cheap city and town park camping

In most cases, camping in city and town parks costs less than nearby private or other better-known public camping areas. In many cases, the overnight fee is $10 or less, with many sites still free. Some even include free or inexpensive utility hookups. Now, our friends at Roundabout Publications along with The Ultimate Campgrounds Project have published a directory of these under-publicized parks. The first edition of its “Camping in America’s City & Town Parks” is now available. Continue reading about this great new resource.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Used RV shopping: Low miles aren’t always the best

When buying a used RV, lower mileage isn’t necessarily a good thing. When someone is driving an RV often, it usually means it’s being well-maintained. Lower mileage when buying a used RV could mean it’s been sitting on an empty lot somewhere and you can wind up with a lot of issues. From–”Beginner’s Guide to Living in an RV: Everything I Wish I Knew Before Full-Time RVing Across America.” Available on Amazon.

Here’s one feel-good way to help beat high fuel prices

By Dave Helgeson

Have you ever considered becoming a volunteer, using your RV to serve others? There have been many articles on RVtravel.com addressing how to beat high fuel prices. Camp closer to home, stay longer, properly inflate your tires, drive slower, etc. This is all good advice, but what if you are longing for a good old multi-state road trip to satisfy your case of white line fever? Become a volunteer! Volunteering your time and talent often allows you to travel to a distant place to serve while deducting your travel expenses to get there. Here are some great ideas to help humankind while satisfying your wanderlust.

Avoid a geyser in your RV with a pressure regulator

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

As many as 2,000 people are on hand each time Yellowstone’s Old Faithful geyser pops off. You can bet a lot of them arrived in their RVs. Geysers are fascinating—a lot of water under pressure, looking for an out. One place a geyser isn’t welcome is inside your RV. But water under pressure is always seeking an “out.” If there’s too much pressure, your RV plumbing could be that out. Using a water pressure regulator can hold down the stress and keep your RV plumbing dry. Learn all about water pressure regulators here.

Featured recipe

Island Style Quesadilla

by Laurie Gordon from Stillwater, NJ

Sweet and savory with a little bite, these quesadillas are different from anything we’ve ever tasted. The sweet pineapple cream cheese with the savory brie melts beautifully with the chicken. Onion and jalapeno definitely give these a little kick. These quesadillas may not be for everyone, but if you’re adventurous give them a try. They’re yummy!

Click here for the recipe

RVtravel.com All Star Team

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Gail Marsh, Dave Solberg and Cheri Sicard. Contributors: Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, J.R. Montigel, Randall Brink, Dustin Simpson, Dale Wade and Tony Barthel. Moderator: Gary Gilmore. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen. Artificial Intelligence (AI) contributors: Johnny Robot and Milly MacWilly. Canine mascots: Archie and Astor “the Disaster”

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising. Information here.

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RVtravel.com