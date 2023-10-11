Full-Time RVer Newsletter #66, October 11, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 66

Quote of the day

“An inconvenience is an adventure wrongly considered.” —G. K. Chesterton

Why it’s a good idea to keep an RV logbook

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Do you keep a log in your RV? Before you respond, “Yeah, several, in the basement storage for when we want a nice campfire”—Beware, we’re talking paper, not wood, here. But enough beating around the tree. Many RVers have found keeping a travel and RV logbook is not only fun, but it can be beneficial when you “come back this way again.” There have been some places in our travels where we’ve seen some wondrous beauty; but, alas, the memory sometimes fails when we try to make our way back there. Having a note in writing as to “just where and what” can help as the old gray matter begins to slow down.

Features

What’s the best RV road service for you?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

It’s a perennial question among RVers: Which emergency road service (ERS) is the best? If you Google the question, seems like everyone has an opinion. Trouble is, too many who bugle “such and such” a road service as the best have a stake in the game. Some get kickbacks if you click the link from their site and sign up. How can you get an objective look into what’s truly the best service for you?

We've done our best to answer that question by asking it of our readers. Hundreds of RVtravel.com readers took our survey. We didn't just ask, "Which one do you like best?" We dug for details.

Could you “full-time” in a 17-foot travel trailer?

By Randall Brink

It's a perennial question: "Would I be better off with a smaller RV?" Like boat people, RVers tend to progress through a somewhat predictable series of ever-larger RVs until they have reached the pinnacle of RV ownership: the coach that's too big for them. I have done this with boats and RVs and then survived the downsizing experience. You can, too. Should you?

Know Your RV: Dripping air conditioner woes

One of the great gifts for summertime RVing is that rooftop air conditioner. It can turn a blisteringly hot, miserably muggy day into a whole new ball game. But sometimes these RV chillers come with unwelcome surprises: Dripping air. Dripping? Raindrops keep falling on your head—inside your RV!

Book is a must-have for state park campers!

This book, "50 States: 500 State Parks," is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America's best state parks. Whether you're looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Full-time RVers, beware of this insurance issue

People who live in their RVs more than 150 days per year are apparently considered full-timers by many insurance companies. Full-time RVers will need to obtain a full-timer’s comprehensive personal liability policy. This policy will change the coverage to be similar to your home insurance. Anyone injured inside your RV can make a claim against you, and this type of coverage is designed to cover such claims. Many full-timers don’t realize they need this coverage until their insurance claims are denied because their RV is their primary residence. Another benefit of this coverage is higher limits of insurance on the contents of your rig. You are living full-time and the rig is your home. All that “stuff” you have should be covered. Of course, the policy premium depends on the size of the deductible you set up. We try to have a $500 emergency fund just to cover deductibles. —From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]” Available on Amazon.

This Ghostbusters tribute car cruises campgrounds, bringing smiles to all

By Nanci Dixon

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters! For several years we have watched a Ghostbusters tribute car complete with the Ghostbusters theme song and a waving puppet cruise through the campground. We always wave and smile. So do the delighted kids. This year Chris and Sarah Holt decided to stop and introduce themselves.

RV Checklists: Everything to do before leaving the campground

Gail Marsh has put together this very thorough checklist of things to do before leaving the campground. It's also available in pdf format so you can download it and use it each time you are getting ready to leave a campsite.

You need to put these incredible Midwest caves on your RV’s ‘to-visit’ list

Are you a spelunker (one who makes a hobby of exploring and studying caves)? Do you want to escape summer’s heat? Are you fascinated by underground passageways? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you need to plan an RV trip to visit these Midwest caves.

Featured recipe

Apple Pie Bread Pudding

by Wanda Leech from West Palm Beach, FL

If you need an easy apple dessert recipe for the fall or want to spice up your holiday dessert table, this is the ultimate bread pudding. It’s a rich custard-like bread pudding with big chunks of apple pie filling. Wonderful served with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream to complement the apple pie flavors.

Click here for the recipe

