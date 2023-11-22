Full-Time RVer Newsletter #69, November 22, 2023

Volume 2. Issue 69

“Give thanks a little and you will find a lot.” —Hansa Proverb

How to talk to your children/family about their inheritance—it’s important!

By Gail Marsh

Forbes magazine recently published an article about the huge transfer of wealth that’s about to happen in our country. Over the next twenty years, more than $70 trillion is expected to pass from baby boomers to their millennial children via inheritance. Most financial advisors strongly suggest that if you’re RVing, or in other ways spending your kids’ inheritance, tell them!

I grew up believing that my monetary situation is no one else’s business. My parents never divulged their financial status to me, not even during the times when they really needed some extra support. We, in turn, never discussed our personal finances with our own children. The closest we came to talking about money matters was to say, “No, you can’t have that,” while waiting in the grocer’s checkout lane. Now that our children are adults themselves, perhaps it’s time for the “talk.” The money talk, that is.

It’s never easy. It doesn’t matter how much or how little cash, stocks, life insurance, physical assets, etc., you own. Talking about monetary issues can be stressful. For starters, the realities of life and death mean that one day your child(ren) will probably handle your finances. The eventuality of declining health and/or death might be difficult to face, but experts agree that it’s far better to talk about finances now than to leave your child(ren) in the dark.

Dear inconsiderate campers, know your check-out time!

By Nanci Dixon

What check-out time?! That seems to be the question going through many inconsiderate campers’ heads these days. Please look at your reservation and know your campsite check-out time. Inconsiderate campers are the ones that don’t check out on time, won’t follow directions or rules, or just don’t care about their fellow campers. Twice now in three days we have waited and waited for our RV site to open up. Check-out time at this campground was at 3 p.m. and check-in time was 4 p.m. No one was even at their RV at check-out time. Ugh. Continue reading.

Think you’ve been there, done that? Find new perspective by going back again

By Gail Marsh

One of the gifts we received after bringing home our very first RV was a United States sticker map. … The idea is to place a sticker on every state you visit. It’s a “bucket list” of sorts. It’s an unspoken challenge to see how many states you can visit in your RV. … Our sticker map looks nearly the same as it did a month after I fastened it to the RV’s wall. I’m coming to realize that we must not be “bucket list” people. Instead, we seem to have adopted a new motto: “Been there, done that. Go back again!” Read more.

The best eBike for RVers: Electric Bikes 101

By Cheri Sicard

I have been seeing loads of eBikes in my recent cross-country travels. This accessory’s popularity among RVers is self-evident anywhere such creatures gather and camp, but what is the best eBike for RVers? How do you begin to even research the topic? Click here to watch the video.

Full-timing in your future? How to leave sentimental objects behind

First of all, decide who you want to have each of these things when you’re dead and gone. (I know, you consider that to be a long way off, but think about it this way anyway.) Then give the items to that person now. If they won’t take the things now, you know what will happen to them as soon as you’re gone. They will give them to Goodwill, sell them in a garage sale or just throw them away. If you have a few items that you want your grandchildren to have when they’re grown (and you don’t trust your children to keep the items for them), you can put these items in storage, but think about how expensive five or ten years of storage will be before you do this.

I know that it’s hard to accept the fact that a lot of things you cherish will not even be considered worth keeping by other people when you’re gone. That’s just the facts. Don’t blame your children or relatives. It’s not their responsibility or duty to like or value the same things you like. Remember, when you give someone something, it now belongs to them. Be sure to tell them this. If they want to sell it in a garage sale, that’s fine with you. Of course, that’s probably not the way you feel, but there’s no need to lay a guilt trip on them and insist that they keep the item and cherish it. Even if they do keep it for a while, it may get thrown away later. A lot of the things you will be giving people will be things that they will love and really enjoy having. By giving them the items now, you will get to see them enjoy these things and you’ll know the items went to the people you wanted to have them. From “Secrets of RVing on Social Security: How to Enjoy the Motorhome and RV Lifestyle While Living on Your Social Security Income” Available on Amazon

How likely is it that your RV will be stolen? We have the stats, plus tips

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Every week, RVtravel.com publishes news of stolen RVs in its Saturday newsletter. The hope is, with your help, we may be able to reunite a stolen RV with its owner. It got us thinking: Just how likely is it that a given type of RV will be stolen? And where are the most likely places for an RV to be stolen? Continue reading.

Are boondocking myths limiting you to crowded campgrounds?

By Dave Helgeson

There are many boondocking myths held by both new and seasoned RVers. Most so firmly believe them that they fear even trying boondocking for one night. Sadly, this keeps many limited to camping in overcrowded campgrounds, never to experience the freedom boondocking offers. Dave debunks 10 boondocking myths here.

RV Checklists

By Gail Marsh

Everything you should pack

There’s almost nothing worse than arriving at your campsite only to realize that you’ve forgotten something. That’s where RV camping checklists can help! A checklist is an invaluable tool when preparing for your camping trip. Here is a packing checklist in pdf format that you can personalize and make your own.

Campground setup

This is a very thorough checklist for setting up in the campground. It’s also available in pdf format so you can download it and use it each time you get to a new campsite.

Everything to do before leaving the campground

Here is an extensive checklist of things to do before leaving the campground. It’s also available in pdf format so you can download it and use it each time you are getting ready to leave a campsite.

Featured Recipe

Glazed Pumpkin Bars

by Kathy Carlson from San Diego, CA

These pumpkin bars should have a warning label because we couldn’t stop eating them! They are rich, moist, and melt in your mouth. The cake part has just enough pumpkin spice without being overpowering. It’ll be hard to wait until these finish baking because the smell from the oven is amazing. The glaze is the real star. It’s sweet and forms a sugary crust when placed under the broiler. We added the pecans and loved the crunch. This is so good that it may even convert non-pumpkin lovers.

Click here for the recipe

