Full-Time RVer Newsletter #8, July 21, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 8

Welcome to the Full-time RVer Newsletter, published every other Wednesday by RVtravel.com. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and full-time RV living tips from the pros, travel advice, and anything else of interest to full-timers or those who aspire to be. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Please consider signing up for other newsletters from RVtravel.com. Easy unsubscribe if you don’t like what you see.

Quote of the day

“Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller” —Ibn Battuta

Our 10 most popular tips for full-timers from the last six months:

Did you miss last weekend’s RV Travel Newsletters?

If so, here is some of what you missed…

• Readers have spoken: These campgrounds and RV parks have the best customer service

• Campground Crowding: Campgrounds are splitting sites. So much for personal space!

• Alibaba’s blank canvas DIY motorhome. It’s weird, all right!

• Campground and RV Park News, July 17, 2021

PLUS: Our latest RV Travel Podcast, hosted by Scott Linden. The breakout star of “Nomadland”, Bob Wells, opens up about making the Academy Award-winning film on this week’s RVtravel.com podcast.

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and phone charger must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe, you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. You’ll want to buy one here.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

Device keeps your fresh water tank clean. So simple, yet effective!

Using bleach to sanitize a fresh water tank in an RV is something that has become customary for many. But it’s not as easy to sanitize a fresh water tank when you’re worrying about getting bleach all over you or your RV. Here’s where the RV Inline Sanitizer comes in handy. Read more.

RV packing on the pounds? Try these 10 steps to shed some rig weight

By Nanci Dixon

I read an article by Greg Illes about RV weight last week and decided it was time for our RV to lose some weight too. Along with us, our motorhome seemed to have gained some COVID weight — the result of too much time for too much online shopping. Continue reading.

Here are the top 5 complaints to the RV park office

A variety of things make for not-so-happy campers. Have you ever wondered what campers complain about the most? Do other people share the same annoyances as you? We have answers. Here are the top five complaints the campground office gets from campers at one park.

Reader poll

How long have you been a full-time RVer?

Please tell us here and see how other RVers responded.

→ Yesterday’s tip from the RV Daily Tips Newsletter: The many uses of glow-in-the-dark Duct Tape in your RV!

Quick tip

Remove the wax or leave it on your RV?

Want to strip the old wax off your RV? Wash your RV with dish soap and water. Want to leave the wax on your RV? Wash your RV with automotive soap and water.

Don’t miss today’s RV Daily Tips newsletter!

Inside:

• 12 easy RV cleaning tricks with everyday products

• RV Review: 2022 Newmar Essex 4551 Class A Diesel Pusher

• A 5th wheel you won’t ever see again!

• Recipe: Louisiana-Style Smothered Pork Chops

…and much more!

Read it here.

Pay attention to passing motorists’ warnings of trouble

On the road, most of us have experienced looking out our window to see a car passing by with someone waving frantically, and pointing toward our vehicle or behind it. Most of the time these are good Samaritans who have spotted something wrong with our vehicle or the one we’re towing. This message and the ensuing responses were posted at our RV Advice Group on Facebook and we believe are worth passing along. Continue reading.

PBS spotlights RV work campers in excellent report

The PBS NewsHour, Public Television’s evening news program, recently profiled the growing movement commonly called work camping. Thousands upon thousands of RVers — the number is almost certainly in the six-figure range — travel with their RV from place to place to work. For some, it’s simply to keep busy. For others it’s essential income. Learn more and watch the video.

Tips to improve your RV’s gas mileage

This is written by our friend Eric Johnson, from TechnoRV

Filling an RV or tow vehicle’s gas tank is never cheap, even when the price of fuel is relatively low. … There are a lot of factors that contribute to the gas mileage of RVs. … You can make a difference in your miles per gallon with a few adjustments. In fact, you can increase your gas mileage by up to 20% just by inching up a fraction of a mile per gallon, depending on where you start. Learn more.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“We committed to a three-year full-time experience, no matter what. We wanted to make sure we didn’t throw in the towel when the first major issue arose (which they will). We reached the three-year mark and kept on going. We’re now in year six and don’t see any stopping in the near future.” —Philip Gordon

Featured recipe

Chipotle Mayo Topping for Roasted Corn on the Cob

by Adriana Torres from El Paso, TX

Mexican street corn is one of our favorites and we love Adriana’s version. The delicious spicy chipotle sauce is wonderful on top of sweet crisp corn. Grated Cotija cheese is a little salty and balances out the flavors. Once you try your corn this way, you’re not going to want it any other way!

Learn more and get this yummy recipe.

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Mike Gast. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com