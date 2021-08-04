Full-Time RVer Newsletter #9, August 4, 2021

Volume 2. Issue 9

“A mind that is stretched by a new experience can never go back to its old dimensions” —Oliver Wendell Holmes

Hi, full-timers. Welcome back to another wonderful Full-Time RVer Newsletter.

There has been a lot (and we mean a lot) going on in the industry lately. There are more RVers than ever, more “no vacancy” signs than ever, and more and more new RVs on the market every day. All that being said, there’s a lot to catch up on.

Below are a few recent articles that are probably of interest to you if you are a full-timer or plan to be soon. Go heat up a cup of coffee or tea, then join us back here. Relax, unwind, and happy reading.

Finally, Verizon offers affordable hotspot plans

By Chuck Woodbury

Verizon has been stingy with its hotspot plans and it’s forced me – and other RVers – to be very conservative with the time we spend online. The new mobile hotspot plans just announced by Verizon are a huge improvement and the price is affordable. Verizon finally realized, it seems to me, that it had to do something to service the quickly expanding legions of remote workers who need good Internet access. That definitely includes many RVers who work from the road. Read more, including details of the plans.

New insurance product may be a game changer for RVers

There is a brand-new way to insure your RV, and it’s coming from a very unusual source. Outdoorsy, one of the world’s premier platforms for peer-to-peer RV rentals, has created a standalone insurance plan called Roamly that is set to compete with the big boys at GEICO and Progressive. “The typical RVer can expect to save about 20% on the cost of premiums through the Roamly product compared to the cost of GEICO and Progressive policies,” said Outdoorsy CEO Jeff Cavins. Learn more.

Wow! View a campsite virtually, then book it on the spot

A new service might help you find just the elusive campground site you’re looking for. The team behind CampgroundViews.com has expanded their services to now provide virtual campground tours with an augmented booking experience. So, you’ll not only be able to see the roads, the campsite and amenities, but any obstacles that could be a problem when entering the site. Even better, if you like what you see, you can book the campsite right on the spot. This could be a game changer.

Research reveals how people choose their campsites

Those in love with the outdoors can spend their entire lives chasing that perfect campsite. New University of Montana research suggests what they are trying to find. Will Rice, a UM assistant professor of outdoor recreation and wildland management, used big data to study the 179 extremely popular campsites of Watchman Campground in Utah’s Zion National Park. Here is what he learned.

Retired or retiring soon and thinking about full-timing? This book is for you!

A Practical Guide to Full-Time RV Living: Motorhome & RV Retirement Startup by Jack and Shirley Freeman is a wonderful guide to how to get started full-timing after retirement, and how to live an affordable life on the road. They’ve done a wonderful job answering any questions you may have about this next chapter in your life. Check it out here.

Features

Some of these articles are from past issues of RVtravel.com and have been updated for this newsletter.

“They gave us earplugs at check-in.” Why are so many RV parks near train tracks?

By Nanci Dixon

I had to chuckle one night as we settled into bed. I heard the melancholy whistle of a train passing by and instantly knew we were at an RV park. I was chuckling because I have the ability to turn my hearing aids off; however, my husband is not so lucky. He can still hear the plaintive call of a train going by all night long. Read more then please participate in the poll in the post.

How many sewer hoses does an RVer need?

By Dave Helgeson

I have been around RVs all my life. … Back in the BC days (before color photos) … “house trailers” only had a holding tank for the toilet. Sink (gray) water just ran freely on the ground or you dug a “gopher hole” to contain it – and often the contents of the black tank, too, via a lone sewer hose. Now folks use several sewer hoses. How many sewer hoses does one need? Is the need to carry multiple sewer hoses really a convenient advancement in RV design or a necessary evil? Read more and please leave a comment.

10 tips for staying safe while hiking or walking in the desert

As snowbirds migrate to the Southwest, the desert and mountains beckon with the promise of amazing hikes and glorious sunsets. As alluring as a quick, easy walk in the desert may seem, it is always wise to put safety first before putting on the hiking boots. Here are 10 tips for safe desert hiking.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Leveling board reminders

If you level your rig with boards, it’s critical that the entire tire be supported on the board. If the tire “overhangs” the board, it can damage the tire structure. A 2 x 6 often is big enough, and it’s an easy find at the lumber yard. Redwood is light, but not always easy to find.

We had our RV custom painted. Here’s what the process was like…

By Nanci Dixon

Like many RVs with decal graphics, our motorhome had started to show signs of age after only four years. The decals were cracking and some were peeling. I was so proud of our still fairly new RV, that I just matched the paint and carefully painted in the cracks. That was NOT a good idea. Read more and see interesting photos of the process.

Really? Does your RV’s bathroom sink drain into the sewer tank?

Most RVers assume the sinks in their RV drain exclusively into a gray holding tank. The toilet, most RVers believe, drains exclusively into the black (sewer) tank. But is that always true? In this eight-minute interview by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury with RV waste systems authority Doug Swarts of Drainmaster.com, you’ll learn that sometimes the bathroom sink does, in fact, drain into the black tank. Read more and watch the video, then please answer a quick poll here.

Video: 1954 RV rally. Some things change, others stay the same

In this newsreel from 1954, take a trip back in time and across the Atlantic to see how British “caravaners” gathered for what looks a lot like an RV rally of today — in glorious black and white, of course. Read more and watch the video.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Be flexible in everything, from where the next stop is, length of stay, etc. Don’t be afraid to change plans as circumstances change. Roll with the punches the open road gives you. Consider any perceived setback as an opportunity for a new adventure.” —Margaret Dinkel

2020 Casino Guide includes RVer info and coupons!

The 2020 American Casino Guide provides detailed information on more than 750 casino/resorts, riverboats and Indian casinos in 41 states including which have RV parks and/or allow RV overnighting for free. Includes maps and more than $1,000 in coupons. Discloses the actual slot machine payback percentages for every state’s casinos. Learn more or order.

Featured recipe

Cheeseburger Casserole

by Kathy Cromer from Cincinnati, OH

We fell in love with this delicious cheeseburger casserole and think your family will too. It tastes just like a cheeseburger sloppy joe but without the mess. Everyone will be asking for seconds! A simple weeknight dinner option.

Look at that casserole! Now THAT looks good! Get the recipe here.

