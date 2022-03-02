Which of these RV owners meet your definition of a “full-time RVer”?

You might think the term “full-time RVer” means one thing, but it could mean something completely different to someone else. Or, when you see all the options below, you might realize it means many different things to you too.

When you think of a “full-time RVer” do you think of it as someone who lives in an RV year-round in an RV park? What about snowbirds who stay at two spots a year? Is it someone who lives full-time on private property? None of the above? All of the above?

We’re curious to hear your thoughts. On this poll, you can select all options that apply, so don’t hold back. Thanks for voting!