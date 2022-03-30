What’s the biggest bill you’ve ever received for repair work on your RV?

Sometimes we ask poll questions that we fear will make us cringe. This is one of those questions. We REALLY don’t want anyone to click on any of the high number options below, but we know some of you will. As they say, “RVs ain’t cheap!” Actually, that’s what we say…

What’s the biggest bill you’ve ever received for any type of repair work done on your RV? Was it $1,000 or less? $5,000? $10,000? Dare we ask… $20,000?

After you vote, please tell us what repairs needed to be done for it to be the biggest bill you’ve ever received for repair work. Thanks!