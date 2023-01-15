Humans not needed to operate this new fully automated RV park

A fully automated RV park has opened in Tifton, Georgia. The Stafford commercial real estate firm of Atlanta says that the 34-site facility is fully automated for reservations and check-in/out. RV travelers booking reservations at Tifton Overnight are issued a gate code to enter the facility.

Kirk Tullos, executive director of hospitality for Stafford, said, “The historical growth of the RV industry has led to an increase in demand for interstate-adjacent RV parks along major tourist routes—parks that are not only safe and secure but also fully automated and within walking distance of restaurants and shops.”

The park is just off Interstate 75 at exit 62. Tifton Overnight features paved RV sites from 48-100 feet long with full hook-ups, pull-through sites, a fenced dog park, and Wi-Fi. Close by is a Walmart Supercenter and restaurants, including Longhorn Steakhouse, Starbucks, Olive Garden, Waffle House, Wendy’s, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and Panera Bread. A Hilton Garden Inn is adjacent to the park, and its restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner.

Run into trouble during your stay? No problems—there is a toll-free phone number to call.

The “fully automated” aspect of Tifton Overnight will be interesting to watch. Is this the future wave for major interstate route overnight RV accommodations?

Related:

Is a self-serve RV park coming alongside a highway near you?

##RVT1087b