Using an Apple Watch as an emergency tool could save your life on the road

I recently moved into a house with a small backyard with gravel. Desert landscaping and xeriscapes are preferred here in Palm Desert, and my backyard is no exception.

I was outside one night and bent over to pick something up and, for whatever reason, I fell. I wasn’t dizzy. I did not lose my balance but I fell face forward into the gravel and cacti. Ouch. Fortunately, only my hands and arms encountered the cactus and I came through relatively unscathed. But it got me thinking—I live alone and, although I am relatively healthy, what would happen if I were to fall and black out?

When my elderly mother lived alone, we bought her a medical alert system that included a lavaliere that she wore around her neck. She could push the alert button and it could detect a fall. It had 24-hour monitoring. Great, but she refused to wear the darn thing and it was expensive—$50 per month.

I decided to purchase an Apple Watch that included several health monitoring capabilities, including fall detection. An Apple Watch with cellular and GPS can serve as an effective tool in medical emergencies. Not all Apple Watches offer GPS and an owner must have an iPhone to pair it with, but all in all, I am extremely happy with it. Why?

Features of an Apple Watch

Provides a wide array of apps, including health apps such as heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, and activity monitoring.

Emergency/SOS alerts that call 911 directly. Many models include fall alert that calls 911 after detecting a fall and getting no response.

It’s a mobile phone on your wrist that enables you to call or text using your voice. If there is an emergency you can speak to a 911 operator directly.

Models that include GPS can track your location in an emergency. This is how emergency responders find you. It is satellite-based so cellular reception is not required.

Siri allows you hands-free driving. No fumbling with the phone on the road.

Does it work?

I will share with you my experiences so far. It isn’t perfect: moving boxes or hitting my arm on the door jamb has set off my fall alert. So did a fall when I slipped down the ramp of my Newmar toy hauler. It vibrated and beeped loudly and asked if I fell. I had the option to respond “No, I’m fine,” “Yes, I’m fine,” or “Yes, I need help”. If I didn’t respond, it would have alerted 911 and my emergency contacts to send help. I only had a sore bum when I fell working on my RV, but I could have just as easily hit my head and blacked out. The watches are water resistant and can be worn in the shower, which is a common spot for bad falls.

It is not perfect but, given its capabilities, I feel much more comfortable in my home alone, and alone on the road in my RV. I have an SOS with GPS capabilities. I keep thinking about that poor couple that got lost in Nevada with no cell service and the husband died while searching for help. If they had had an Apple Watch, they could have sent an SOS and it may have saved his life.

The fall-alert/SOS feature is worth the cost

The cost upfront is high and it is important to note that Apple Watches with GPS and cellular are not compatible with ALL iPhones. I had to upgrade my iPhone 8 to an iPhone 13 to get the full features. This can add significant upfront costs. I wanted to upgrade the phone anyway and I got good trade-in value.

A top-of-the line Apple Watch with cellular and GPS can cost upwards of $800, but there are many less-expensive versions in the $300 range that give you the same emergency capabilities. It is far less expensive than many of the medical alert services offered.

I pay $10 per month to add my watch to my current ATT iPhone cellular plan, but I do not pay for emergency/SOS monitoring. I think this is a good deal for the features the watch gives me. If you get an Apple Watch, pay up for the GPS and cellular capabilities because they are worth it.

In addition, the Apple Watch saves me a lot of grief: I get a lot of spam calls on my mobile phone and I can look at my watch to see if a call is spam or if it is a legitimate caller. Also, I don’t have to carry my phone around with me all the time. I also can answer or send a text with my voice while driving. I love my watch.

An Apple Watch is not for everyone

You have to be comfortable with using its technology and you do need a compatible iPhone. It is also not a true medical alert monitoring system connected to a 24-hr. monitoring service. For elderly people, the 24-hr. monitoring may be necessary.

I am quite happy with my watch and feel safer with it on.

Do you have an Apple Watch? What is your opinion?

Here is a thorough discussion of the Apple Watch on the National Council on Aging website.

You can buy Apple Watches on Amazon, and at Apple, Best Buy, and other technology stores across the country.

##RVT1083