Inexpensive device stops dangerous RV propane leaks

As an RVer, the last thing you want is propane leaking into your RV’s living space. It can be deadly. Every year such leaks result in RV fires, and, sadly, the death of RVers who breathe the deadly gas, sometimes while sleeping.

The GasStop will prevent this. It’s an inexpensive device that attaches between the valve of your propane tank’s Overfill Prevention Device (OPD) and the RV regulator. It takes only a minute or so to install (no tools required).

With the GasStop, if the flow rate is above a certain level, then it will completely shut off any propane from escaping the tank. According to Eric Johnson of TechnoRV.com, it’s the only product on the market that does that.

The GasStop will not affect regular propane use. Johnson demonstrates the unique device and how it works in this six-minute video. The product is available at TechnoRV.com if you would like to buy one, or just learn more.

Related:

Propane safety made simple – Part 1

Propane safety made simple – Part 2