Glacier NP will require vehicle reservations on some park routes next year

Planning a trip to Montana’s Glacier National Park? Next year, 2024, Glacier will require vehicle reservations on some routes through the park. Coming on line over time, by summer three routes will have the reservation system to ease congestion. The park calls it a “pilot.”

“Our balanced approach for the 2024 pilot reflects feedback from Tribes, the public, partners, and stakeholders, particularly regarding access to the Apgar Village area and Two Medicine,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer. “We also heard that knowing what park operations and access will look like sooner, rather than later, is important.”

Here’s how and when Glacier will require vehicle reservations.

West Entrance

One reservation per vehicle will be required to travel Going-to-the-Sun Road beyond the Apgar Village area from May 24 through September 8, 2024. The system is required from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors who enter before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. won’t need a vehicle reservation. Beginning in 2024, vehicle reservations will be valid for one day only, down from three days last year. In 2023 only 2 percent of three-day reservations were used for all three days. By changing to a one-day reservation, consistent with other park areas, a greater number of reservations can be made available.

Also new in 2024, visitors will be able to access Apgar Village amenities without a vehicle reservation. These include the Apgar Visitor Center. Lodging, camping (including front country developed campgrounds and backcountry camping permits), transportation, or commercial activity reservations originating in Apgar will no longer provide access beyond the Apgar filter check point.

North Fork

One reservation per vehicle will be needed at the entrance station May 24 through September 8, 2024, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are good for one day. Visitors entering before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. won’t need a vehicle reservation. There are no changes in the North Fork from 2023.

Many Glacier Valley

One reservation per vehicle will be required at the entrance station July 1 through September 8, 2024, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations are good for one day. Visitors can enter the valley before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation. There are no changes in Many Glacier from 2023.

Other changes

Also new in 2024, visitors will be able to access the Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side beyond Rising Sun without a vehicle reservation. Visitors will also have access to the St. Mary Visitor Center and shuttle stop on the east side of Glacier National Park, as in 2023.

Park staff is testing the reservation system in areas of the park where heavy traffic has been a problem in the past. That includes, the North Fork, Many Glacier, and through the West Entrance to Going-to-the-Sun Road. Will reservations become permanent in these areas? It depends on the results.

Vehicle reservations and entrance passes

Vehicle reservations will be available here and through the Recreation.gov mobile app. The Recreation.gov Call Center (Reservation Line: 877-444-6777) may also be used. Each of the specified areas of the park will require a separate reservation. Visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations. The only cost associated with booking a reservation is a $2 Recreation.gov processing fee.

Vehicle reservations are not required for tribal members throughout the park. This is in line with the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978

Vehicle reservations will be available through two booking windows.

A portion of reservations will be available 120 days or approximately four months in advance, starting on January 25, 2024, at 8 a.m. MST on a rolling basis on Recreation.gov.

New in 2024, the remaining vehicle reservations will be available at 7 p.m. MDT for next-day entry starting on May 23, 2024.

Entrance pass still needed

All vehicles entering the park are still required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park. These passes could include any of the following: a $35 vehicle pass, good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; finally, a Glacier National Park Annual Pass. A vehicle reservation does not include an entrance pass, and the park entrance pass does not serve as a vehicle reservation.

Like previous years, visitors with certain other reservations will be treated differently. This includes those with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations. If those are for the specified reservation areas, they can use them for entry in lieu of a Recreation.gov reservation. This will allow them access to the portion of the park for which they have such a reservation.

As in past years, entry will be temporarily restricted in areas of the park that become too congested for visitor safety and resource protection. Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, and other areas may be unavailable. Visitors are encouraged to use free shuttles for hiker access to Logan Pass. Be aware, waits for shuttles may be long, depending on the time and location. It’s best to plan visits outside of peak hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Visitors with service reservations (e.g., boat tours, lodging, horseback ride, guided hikes) in these areas will be permitted entry during temporary restrictions.

Check the park website frequently for updates and additional information.

History of pass system

This will be the fourth year of piloting vehicle reservations in the park. The pilots help test the effectiveness of different approaches to manage high traffic volumes within the park while delivering quality visitor experiences. During an open comment period for 2024 Visitor Use Management Strategies, a total of 1,408 comments were received. Input from these comments has helped inform strategies for how visitors will access park areas in the summer of 2024. The comments along with a summary report can be found on the park’s 2024 Visitor Use Management Strategy web page.

