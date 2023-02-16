Glamping vs. camping: RVs not in the picture

By Chuck Woodbury

From those knowledgeable about glamping, here is the ultimate insult to you and me, we who travel with RVs. It seems we do not exist in the world of glamping (and, in fact, camping as well), as you will see in the excerpt of the article below on the website All About Glamping. Its title is What is Glamping vs. Camping?

Here’s the article:

Did you notice that there is not a single word about recreational vehicles? How dare they!

If you ask me, I say that you and me, with our RVs, are a whole lot more comfortable than those “glampers” in their overpriced tents, treehouses and yurts, who need to haul stuff in, then haul it out and then haul it back to their homes. And, I ask you: Do they know who slept in their glamping bed the night before? I know who slept in mine — me. And I happen to know that I am 100% bug-free!

How dare these snobs ignore my way and your way of camping. They’re jealous — That’s what I think.

How about you?

##RVT1092