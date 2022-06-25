Camp in a ‘LoveStream’ or covered wagon

Many “glamping” opportunities these days involve staying in RVs, some of them very beautiful, luxurious or funky, and often in unique settings. Considering the current price of gas and diesel, maybe you’d like to do some RVing without the cost of traveling to and from your destination in your gas- or diesel-thirsty recreational vehicle.

Here are two examples of very special RVs (or RV-related places) where you can stay without needing your own rig to do it!

Deep in the Heart of Texas

Now, be honest, who wouldn’t want to stay here instead of in an ordinary, cookie cutter hotel? It’s in Austin, Texas, and it’ll cost you $258 a night. But, really, that’s right in line with nearby hotels. The “Austin LoveStream” is a beautiful restoration of itself from 1971. The space is incredibly comfortable with all the modern amenities you’d expect like “ice cold” air conditioning, central heat, bathroom with shower, full kitchen, filtered water on tap, and a hot tub!

And here’s great news: It’s located one block from South Congress Street, which is the best area to stay in all of Austin — so shopping, dining, and entertainment are just around the corner! And the beautiful fenced yard offers great privacy (so go ahead and snuggle up with your sweetheart with no Peeping Toms checking you out). Learn more