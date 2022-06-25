Friday, June 24, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Camp in a ‘LoveStream’ or covered wagon

By RV Travel
0

Many “glamping” opportunities these days involve staying in RVs, some of them very beautiful, luxurious or funky, and often in unique settings. Considering the current price of gas and diesel, maybe you’d like to do some RVing without the cost of traveling to and from your destination in your gas- or diesel-thirsty recreational vehicle.

Here are two examples of very special RVs (or RV-related places) where you can stay without needing your own rig to do it!

Deep in the Heart of Texas

Now, be honest, who wouldn’t want to stay here instead of in an ordinary, cookie cutter hotel? It’s in Austin, Texas, and it’ll cost you $258 a night. But, really, that’s right in line with nearby hotels. The “Austin LoveStream” is a beautiful restoration of itself from 1971. The space is incredibly comfortable with all the modern amenities you’d expect like “ice cold” air conditioning, central heat, bathroom with shower, full kitchen, filtered water on tap, and a hot tub!

And here’s great news: It’s located one block from South Congress Street, which is the best area to stay in all of Austin — so shopping, dining, and entertainment are just around the corner! And the beautiful fenced yard offers great privacy (so go ahead and snuggle up with your sweetheart with no Peeping Toms checking you out). Learn more

Camp like pioneers (sort of)

What was it like to cross America in the 1800s in a covered wagon? Well, now you can find out by staying in a Conestoga Wagon at the Page Lake Powell Campground in Page, Arizona. Okay, we’ll confess, that’s not going to happen — feeling like a pioneer: The pioneers of old would bust a gut laughing (if they weren’t dead) if we tried to pass this off as “roughing it” like they did. For example, how many pioneers had a USB port in their wagon? We rest our case.

Still, for $125 a night, you can rent one of these pre-RVs, complete with A/C, heat, king-sized bed and even a coffee pot! There’s a twin bunk bed set, too, so bring the kids or grandkids along and let them pretend they’re crossing the prairie on the Santa Fe Trail. Heck, take the opportunity to teach them a little U.S. history. Learn more.

Do you know of a very special RV or “glamping” accommodation that invites guests? Please let us know by writing to editor (at) RVtravel.com.

##RVT1058

Previous articleGhost Town Trails – Elkhorn, Montana: The cover photo of popular “Ghost Towns of the West” book

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.