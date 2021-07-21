Good luck finding a new portable generator anytime soon

If you are in the market for a new generator for your next camping trip, get in line.

Severe weather during the first few months of 2021 has caused a severe run on the sale of both whole-house and portable generators like those used in many RVs. A new report by an outfit called Fior Markets estimates that the global portable generator market, which was $1.8 billion in 2020, will grow to $3.04 billion by 2028.

In the U.S., it all started with the February ice storm in Texas that left 4.5 million households without power. That led to a nationwide generator shortage.

Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO of generator manufacturer Generac, recently said, “We can’t make them fast enough, and we’re doing everything we can to supply more product in the market.” According to the company, demand for generators has been high since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Summer heat waves and the prospect of an active hurricane season is also driving up demand.

The best advice is to keep checking with your local box stores for portable generator units. You may get lucky.