MotorHome, Trailer Life magazines to cease publishing

By Chuck Woodbury

It’s no surprise that America’s two largest RV magazines, Trailer Life and MotorHome, are set to publish their final issues in December. The magazines have been thin versions of what they once were and it’s been obvious to me and my industry friends that their days were numbered, like countless other consumer magazines made obsolete by the Internet.

Good Sam Club CEO Marcus Lemonis will launch a new title, RV Magazine, to replace them. I can’t envision it being much more than a marketing tool for Camping World, packed with ads from RV manufacturers and Camping World. Content will likely be aimed at promoting RVs and services sold by Camping World or Gander RV and products in their stores.

TrailerLife.com will continue, focusing on specific products and services for the towable enthusiasts. MotorHome.com will “convert into a full motorhome marketplace showcasing products and services needed to enhance and protect the investment for the motorized RV consumer,” according to a news release. Lemonis has debuted RV.com, which he says will “cater to all RV and outdoor enthusiasts – from beginners to experts – tent campers to motorhome owners and everyone in between.”

I expect RV.com and RV Magazine will cover pretty much the same topics already adequately covered in a thousand websites, blogs, forums, and on social media. Its first issue is set for January.

The only remaining general interest RV magazines of any size are those from the Escapees RV Club and the Family Motor Coach Association (FMCA). The Escapees Magazine is excellent, while Family RVing from financially challenged FMCA is uninspired, losing money and struggling to attract advertising – not good omens for its future.

