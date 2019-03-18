Good Sam’s Marcus Lemonis and his 42 ‘brands’

By Chuck Woodbury

I believe that the leader of any organization should care about the organization. I believe he or she should be passionate about it, and be committed to serving its customers (or in this case, members) well.

The Good Sam Club is now a part of Camping World, both organizations under the leadership of Marcus Lemonis. I believe he has marginalized the club to where it is nothing more than a hustle for its members money. Upon taking over the club in 2003, Lemonis described Good Sam members to an industry audience as “marketing tools.”

The chart below from marcuslemonis.com shows that Good Sam is just one of 42 brands Lemonis owns. I wonder how he can really focus properly on any more than a few of them. I think when he described Good Sam members as marketing tools, he showed his true thoughts about the organization. I’m a member of Good Sam. If Lemonis considers me a “marketing tool” that’s fine. But don’t say it publicly. That’s disrespectful to me and every other member. We are people, not his tools.

You draw your own conclusions, but I believe that anyone who has so many irons in the fire can’t care too much about any one beyond what they represent as pieces of a financial empire.