Saturday, July 31, 2021
Good News and a smile: Things to smile about this week, August 1, 2021

By Nanci Dixon
0

In the midst of an abundance of bad news, good news stories and heartwarming videos still bubble to the surface. We want to make sure you come here and smile, too. That’s why we’re continuing our “Good News” column. This week we’re sharing some videos that made me smile. Hope you smile, too!

Amazing Ice Stupas provide water to farmers

This is an amazing story of how engineering can help save farmers in the Himalayas. They create artificial ice “glaciers” or mountains to slowly melt in the spring to provide essential water for spring planting.

An engineer created growable ice towers to help combat droughts in the Himalayas. from Damnthatsinteresting

“Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” —Orhan Pamuk

Thanks to Eric Johnson at KOMOnews.com.

Try this in an RV!

Wow! This takes backing up to a whole new level!

Well that’s one way of doing it from Unexpected

Soothing or complaining?

This dog song would have been so helpful when my kids were babies! Someone needs to make a husky-for-hire lullaby company!

Happy, happy, joy, joy! Good news for older sibling

Just gotta smile at how happy this dog is! Not many kids that I know were this happy when their new sibling came home…

“You got me a puppy?!” from aww

When the kid’s friends tag along

Black lab was like: Don’t worry my dad will give you a lift. from AnimalsBeingBros

Who says women can’t drive?

This video is just because. You get the idea!

 

Hear a “Good News” story? Have one of your own? Please use the form below to tell us about it. Include a website or link to a video, if appropriate. Thanks!

Read the last installment of Good News here

##RVT1011b

Comments

