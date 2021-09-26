Saturday, September 25, 2021

Good News: Things to smile about this week, September 26, 2021

By Nanci Dixon
Metal Sunflowers

By Nanci Dixon
In the midst of an abundance of bad news, good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves posting mostly bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. We want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we have our “Good News” column.

Giant beach ball rolls into town!

Reader Tim Slack sent us this Good News. Thanks, Tim!

A giant beach ball rolled into Stoughton, Wisconsin, and was promptly adopted by the town. They even named it “Rollie Pollie Ole.” The ball is bounced, rolled and kicked from place to place. It’s frequently autographed and is the star of numerous selfies.

The local fire station has taken Rollie under its wing. They patch, refill and fix it up when needed. Who would think that a giant beach ball could bring a whole town together? What a fun Good News story!

Why do fish always sing off-key? Because you can’t tuna fish!

Good news for tuna lovers

Ten years ago tuna were heading toward extinction. But this week the International Union for the Conservation of Nature announced that tuna have been removed from the red list. Fishing quotas have been established and there is a crackdown on illegal fishing. Yeah! Here’s to the tuna melt!

Heart to heart, the gift of life

And now for some adorable animal videos…

He loves to scare kids! from Damnthatsinteresting

Photo Credit Reddit

Orangutan babysitting tiger cubs from Damnthatsinteresting

Good news about a good Golden Retriever babysitter

Golden Retriever babysitting her little human from AnimalsBeingBros

Photo Credit: Reddit

Read the last installment of Good News here.

Hear a “Good News” story? Please use the form below to tell us about it. Include a website or link to a video. Thanks!

