How to ask Google Maps, “Where are you taking me?”

by Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

We use Google Maps to navigate all of the time. Sometimes, I need to remind myself exactly where it is navigating to.

If you don’t know this trick, you need to stop navigating and back out to see what you entered for a destination on Google Maps, then start navigating again. The trick? Just swipe up on the map, tap Directions, then scroll to the bottom. Here’s a 30-second video that shows how.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

