Friday, July 16, 2021
Gizmos & Gadgets

How to ask Google Maps, “Where are you taking me?”

By Chris Guld
We use Google Maps to navigate all of the time. Sometimes, I need to remind myself exactly where it is navigating to.

If you don’t know this trick, you need to stop navigating and back out to see what you entered for a destination on Google Maps, then start navigating again. The trick? Just swipe up on the map, tap Directions, then scroll to the bottom. Here’s a 30-second video that shows how.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do?  They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

See more of Chris Guld’s posts here.

