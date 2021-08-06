Goose gripes: Get ’em out of my campsite!

I like Canada, I just don’t care much for their geese! I understand that Canada geese are unique in many respects: They mate for life; they have at least 13 different calls and begin to communicate with their young even before they hatch from the egg; they’ve been known to travel more than 620 miles in one day. Amazing? Yes. Unique? You bet!

Sharing our campsite with geese

My problem isn’t with all Canada geese. I have an issue with the Canadian geese that have claimed our RV campsite as their personal territory. It isn’t enough that Hubby and I must dodge geese poop as we walk or bike around the park. Nor is it enough to be awakened early each morning to their incessant honking. The geese who claim campsite #34 insist on chasing us every time we try to enter or exit our fifth wheel. And forget about eating at the picnic table!

Dissuading the geese

“Why not chase them off?” you ask. Well, the gander has a six-foot wingspan and looks to easily top ten pounds. His mate isn’t much smaller, but she has anger issues and a similar wingspan. In addition to the size and temperament of the birds, they are protected by the government. Under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, killing Canadian geese is an offense punishable by fines and/or jail time! (Not that I would kill them. Honest.) Federal law states: “It is illegal to harm geese, their eggs, or their nests in the United States without permission from the U.S. Fish and Wild Service (USFWS).” Do I really want to hunt down a USFWS ranger and obtain permission? Not really.

Humane treatments?

Instead, I’ve done a little research on “humane ways” to deal with the Canada geese. Here’s what I learned:

You can purchase a solar-powered device that will emit threatening bird calls for a two-minute duration. The calls are repeated every ten minutes. (What a great way to endear yourself to RV neighbors, huh?)

Then there’s the sprinkler head that can be attached to a hose. Its motion-activated blast of water will spray up to 35 feet. (Another way to startle and seriously soak anyone who happens to walk by our RV.)

You can purchase a coyote decoy to scare the geese, but $65 seems excessive. I mean, what are the chances we’ll ever need the decoy once we leave this park?

Self-defense from Canada geese

I suppose we’re doomed to rely on The Cincinnati Enquirer’s advice until we break camp for a new locale. The newspaper suggests: “Maintain a neutral demeanor toward the goose. Don’t yell or hit. At the same time, do not cower, hide, or run. If a goose flies up towards your face, then duck or move away at a 90-degree angle to the direction of flight, still facing the attacking goose.” Goodness! I’m going to need some practice before I leave the camper. Let’s see … 90 degrees to the bird’s flight direction…

Don’t you love the RV life?! There’s always an adventure!

