Grand Design recalls fifth wheel RVs for refrigerator fire danger

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2013-2021 Momentum, Solitude, and Reflection fifth wheel trailers. A 110-volt wire in the refrigerator cabinet may be improperly secured, which could result in the wire contacting the refrigerator cooling unit, causing a dangerous electrical arc.

The potential number of RVs affected is 43,421.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace any damaged wiring, and properly secure the wires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 21, 2022. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910026.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT 1038b