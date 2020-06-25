Grand Design recalls more than 22,000 Reflection trailers

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling more than 22,000 model year 2016-2018 Reflection trailers. A wiring connector in the vehicle underbody may not be properly secured, allowing water intrusion into the wiring connector, possibly resulting in an electrical short circuit.
If water enters the wiring connector, it can cause a short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire.
Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and secure the wiring connectors up to prevent water intrusion, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 27, 2020. Owners may contact Grand Design’s customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910020.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
Leave a Comment