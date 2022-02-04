Friday, February 4, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
NewsRV Recalls

Grand Design recalls RVs for sharp edges on cabinets, drawers

By RV Travel
0

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Imagine travel trailers. The cast aluminum pull handles on the cabinet doors and drawers may have sharp edges. Sharp handles could scrape or cut an occupant, increasing their risk of injury.

As many as 20,144 trailers could be affected by this recall. The model shown in the photo is for illustrative purposes and may not be among those recalled.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the handles, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 14, 2022. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910027.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1038b

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Friday, February 4, 2022
Next articleDo you remember how you first heard about RVtravel.com?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.