Grand Design recalls RVs for sharp edges on cabinets, drawers

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Imagine travel trailers. The cast aluminum pull handles on the cabinet doors and drawers may have sharp edges. Sharp handles could scrape or cut an occupant, increasing their risk of injury.

As many as 20,144 trailers could be affected by this recall. The model shown in the photo is for illustrative purposes and may not be among those recalled.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the handles, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 14, 2022. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910027.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1038b