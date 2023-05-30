Grand Design RVs recalled for having no emergency exit window

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2023 Transcend travel trailers. The recreational vehicles were manufactured without an emergency exit window in the main living area.

A missing emergency exit window could prevent or delay the occupants from exiting in the event of an emergency such as a fire or traffic accident, increasing the risk of injury or even death.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the window with an emergency exit window, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 16, 2023. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910035.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1107b