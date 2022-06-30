Thursday, June 30, 2022

Some Grand Design RVs recalled for fire danger

By Chuck Woodbury
Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2022 Momentum travel trailers. The 110-volt power supply wire was incorrectly wired directly into the solar inverter, which can overload the circuit and cause the power supply wire to overheat.

An overheated power supply wire increases the risk of a fire which can lead to injury or even death.

Remedy
Dealers will rewire the 110-volt power wire, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 25, 2022. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910030.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

