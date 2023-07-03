Grand Design trailers recalled: Wheels could detach

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2023 Momentum and Reflection travel trailers equipped with certain 5200 and 6000 CURT RV axles. The axles may have an improperly tightened grease fitting that can separate and cause damage, possibly resulting in wheel detachment.

A detached wheel increases the risk of a crash, which can lead to injury or even worse. As many as 1,366 Grand Design RVs may be affected by this recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and repair, or replace the grease fittings, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 26, 2023. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910038.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline by calling 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or going to www.nhtsa.gov.