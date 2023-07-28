The Great American Outdoors Act of 2020 shifts campgrounds work into high gear

This summer promises to be an exciting season for recreational vehicle (RV) campers, with many campground restoration projects across the United States that aim to enhance the camping experience and offer more to RVers and all outdoor enthusiasts.

Origins and purpose of the Great American Outdoors Act

The roots of the Act can be traced to bipartisan efforts in Congress aiming to counterbalance opposition from some groups by promoting conservation and support from both political parties. The purpose of the Act was to address the critical facilities and infrastructure maintenance needs in national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas, and American Indian schools administered under the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Notably, the Great American Outdoors Act established and funded the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund, set to address the maintenance backlog. The Act also provided permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund. This landmark conservation legislation will use energy development revenues to provide up to $1.9 billion annually for five years.

Implications for campgrounds and recreation areas

The Great American Outdoors Act will serve to enhance campgrounds and recreation areas through its allocation of funds to their restoration. Specifically, the law addresses critical needs such as campground modernization and deferred maintenance. The National Parks and Public Lands Restoration Fund will prioritize projects tackling maintenance backlogs, including campgrounds, picnic areas, roads, trails, and essential infrastructure at the National Park Service (NPS) facilities.

Out West, Twanoh State Park in Western Washington is set for significant improvements, including road upgrades and shoreline restoration projects that will begin in July and August 2023. Funding is from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), an appropriation for which was included in the Great American Outdoors Act.

The park, known for its warm saltwater swimming, scenic beauty, and abundant shellfish, is a favorite retreat for many. While offering modern amenities, it retains the charm of an old-time camping resort. The campground will be closed from July 5 to September 30, 2023, due to the restoration work.

Some U.S. Forest Service campgrounds that are closed for repairs in Idaho:

Coeur d’Alene Area: Shadowy and Tin Can Flat Campgrounds, Kootenai River Complex, Consalus Fire Road, Forest Road 408, Forest Road 302

Gifford Pinchot National Forest: Iron Creek Campground, Forest Road 60, Upper State Route 504, Forest Road 25

Powell Ranger District: Elk Summit Campground, Jerry Johnson Campground

Idaho Panhandle National Forests: Two St. Joe River Campgrounds, Shadowy St. Joe Campground, Smith Lake Campground, Spruce Tree Campground, Heller Creek Campground

Boise National Forest: More than 70 campgrounds, some more developed than others

In the Rocky Mountain region, the Moraine Park Campground in Colorado is slated to undergo a major rehabilitation project which began in late May 2023 and will carry on into early summer 2024. This project, funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, aims to improve the campground’s water, wastewater, and electrical systems, enhance drainage, and relocate flood-prone campsites. RV campers will be particularly interested in the addition of electrical hook-ups to approximately 60 RV campsites as part of the restoration efforts.

While these restoration projects will lead to temporary campground closures, the restorations and improvements will enhance the camping experience for everyone, including RVers, with improved infrastructure, additional amenities, and unique experiences.

