Reasons to visit a hot spring, and the best ones in the Midwest

I’ve been wanting to visit a hot spring for a while. The problem? My husband isn’t thrilled about my idea. So, to help convince him, and maybe you, too, I’ve come up with five great reasons to visit a Midwest hot spring.

Locations

We live in the Midwest. I figure my best chance of talking my husband into checking out a hot spring is to find a location that’s not too far away. After just a bit of research, I’m pleased to announce that there are many hot springs with great reviews. And these are all located in the Midwest, too!

Rationale

Before I list the hot spring locations I’ve found, I want to tell you (and my husband) the five great reasons why visiting a hot spring should be on an RVer’s “must-do” list.

Stress relief and relaxation. Hot springs are well known for their therapeutic benefits. Soaking in the warm, mineral-rich water can help ease tension and soothe sore muscles, improve circulation, and help to relieve stress. Soaking in hot springs can help you relax and unwind from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Midwest hot springs

Here are the hot springs I’m considering. Most are located within a day or two drive from our “middle of the Midwest” stix-n-brix home. If you have a favorite hot spring that’s not on my list, please add it to the comments following this article.

Sulphur Springs . Located in the small town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Sulphur Springs is known for its natural mineral-rich hot springs. They welcome the public to come for a relaxing soak.

. Located in the small town of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Sulphur Springs is known for its natural mineral-rich hot springs. They welcome the public to come for a relaxing soak. Hot Springs National Park. Hot Springs, Arkansas, is the setting for several hot springs that are open to the public in this National Park. Visitors can also enjoy the historic Bathhouse Row and take a bath in one of the traditional bathhouses.

Hot Springs, Arkansas, is the setting for several hot springs that are open to the public in this National Park. Visitors can also enjoy the historic Bathhouse Row and take a bath in one of the traditional bathhouses. Eureka Springs. Also in Arkansas, Eureka Springs has several natural hot springs that are open to the public. The town also draws many visitors who enjoy the town’s wonderful Victorian architecture.

Also in Arkansas, Eureka Springs has several natural hot springs that are open to the public. The town also draws many visitors who enjoy the town’s wonderful Victorian architecture. Hot Springs . Located in Hot Springs, South Dakota, this town features several hot springs, including the Evans Plunge Mineral Springs, which hearkens back to the 1890s.

. Located in Hot Springs, South Dakota, this town features several hot springs, including the Evans Plunge Mineral Springs, which hearkens back to the 1890s. Hot Springs State Park . Multiple hot springs are open to the public in this Thermopolis, Wyoming, State Park. There is a free bathhouse where visitors can soak in the mineral-rich waters. (For those of you who may think Wyoming is not in the Midwest, you may have a point. But it’s Wyoming, so there’s a chance my husband would actually consider visiting the hot springs there!)

. Multiple hot springs are open to the public in this Thermopolis, Wyoming, State Park. There is a free bathhouse where visitors can soak in the mineral-rich waters. (For those of you who may think Wyoming is not in the Midwest, you may have a point. But it’s Wyoming, so there’s a chance my husband would actually consider visiting the hot springs there!) Glenwood Hot Springs. This Glenwood, Colorado, location claims to have the world’s largest mineral hot springs pool. There are also smaller thermal pools nearby. (I know, I know. Colorado as a Midwest location may be stretching things a bit. But it’s Colorado! So, you understand, right?)

You’ll be the first to know if we take an RV trip to a Midwest hot spring. In the meantime, if you go, be sure to check each location’s website for hours of operation, admission fees, and any other important information as you plan your trip. A visit to a hot spring can be a physically relaxing and mentally refreshing experience. I really hope to visit one soon!

