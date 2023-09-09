Small and mighty: Grecell T-1000 portable power station

Portable power stations, aka solar generators, are changing the way the world RVs. You can now plug in appliances and charge devices anywhere! If you are considering a portable power station for your RV, Grecell’s 1000-watt portable power station provides a lot of power in a small, lightweight, easy-to-pack package, especially important if weight and space are in short supply.

When I first started using the Grecell T-1000 portable power station, that small size made it an instant favorite. It will tuck into almost any corner when traveling, has a handle that packs flat so you can pack on and around it, and it still powers devices with up to 1000 watts of power (2000 surge).

That means you can use and charge laptops, tablets, cell phones, projectors, TVs, mini-refrigerators, speakers, cameras, and CPAP medical devices. And like all portable power stations you can charge it three ways:

Plugged into an AC wall outlet

Via portable solar panels

Via the 12-volt plug while you are driving

Solar charging with the Grecell T-1000 portable power station

According to the user manual, it should take 6 to 9 hours to charge the Grecell T-1000 solar generator using a 150-watt solar panel.

I used Grecell’s 200-watt solar panel and found it actually takes double that. It’s also important to note that the Grecell T-1000 has a maximum capacity input of 155 watts.

Even in strong sunlight where my Jackery and my Ugreen power stations charge in 4 or 6 hours, this one lags way behind.

If all you need this portable power station for is backup power and you are able to regularly plug it into a wall to recharge, this is not much of an issue.

I recently was surprised to learn that some RVers actually use portable power stations this way. But a borderline belligerent woman in one of our RV Travel Facebook groups, who took MAJOR issue with the term solar generator, schooled me on it. Turns out she never uses solar power.

Well, good for her that she can always plug in or charge from driving (the slowest charging method of all). Most of us, however, use solar generators/portable power stations for boondocking and we therefore rely on putting out the solar panels and “generating” usable power from them.

So know that if you rely on solar, I found this portable power station to charge significantly slower than others.

What I especially like about the Grecell T-1000 portable power station

I LOVE its compact size and light weight.

For such a small power station it provides a lot of power: 1000W continuous and up to 2000W surge or start-up.

It supports pass-through charging, which means you can use the station to power appliances or devices while it’s being charged.

It has a convenient wireless charging port. If your devices support wireless charging, simply set them on the wireless charging pad.

The handle folds flat for easy packing. I don’t know why more brands don’t do this.

The upgraded BMS (battery management system) provides built-in overload, overcharge, and short-circuit protection. As the Grecell T-1000 automatically stops charging when the device is full, you can plug it in and forget it.

The informative, easy-to-read LED display shows the remaining battery capacity, current input, separate AC/DC/USB current output, LED light status, and overload warning, as well as the built-in cooling fan status.

Comes with a 2-year warranty.

All the cables and accessories, including those for the solar panel, fit into one neat zippered pouch that’s included with the power station.

While Grecell is not the cheapest 1000-watt portable power station on the market, it is significantly less expensive than some of the big-name brands.

As I write this, Amazon has the Grecell T-1000 listed at $699 with a $200 discount coupon available and free Prime delivery.

Amazon’s prices change all the time, so it may be different by the time you read this (follow this link to check out today’s pricing). That said, if you can pick one of these up for $499, it’s a steal. And chances are high that when things go on sale at Amazon, if you’re patient and wait a while, they will again.

What can be improved upon?

Charging speed. This is my biggest complaint with the Grecell T-1000.

As my truck’s 12-volt charging port is having some issues, I was not able to test it there. However, I found solar charging to be far slower than claimed. More details on that in the solar section above.

Even when plugged into the wall with the AC adapter, the charging speed is slower than other brands. Granted, this usually won’t be an issue as you can plug it in and walk away. But if for whatever reason you are in a hurry, it’s slower than some competitors even when AC charging.

For instance, in one hour, the Grecell T-1000 charged 17% with AC power. By contrast, my Ugreen PowerRoam 1200 charged to 15% in 20 minutes.

As to the solar panels, if I were buying this station, I would probably opt for two 100-watt panels as they are lighter and easier to maneuver. For a single person, the 200-watt panel can be a little awkward. It’s ultimately manageable, but a little more work than two 100-watt panels.

Conversely, if you have an extra set of hands, the 200-watt solar panel is no problem and that would make the best and most economical choice.

The only other thing I have found lacking is an extra input plug for regular AC appliances. This is not really a flaw, just a fact of how I typically use my portable power station.

The T-1000 has only two outlets, which I can fill easily and be looking for a third. Whether or not two AC output ports are enough for you will depend on your mobile lifestyle needs. I find I frequently can use at least three.

Grecell 1000-watt portable power station specs

Rated capacity: 999Wh

Weight: Just shy of 18 pounds (8.1 kilograms)

200-watt solar panel weight: also just shy of 18 pounds

Size: about 11.5″ X 8″ X 8″ (294 X 202 X 202mm)

Battery discharging temp: 14 to 104 F

Charging temp: 32 to 104 F

Storage temp: -4 to 113 F

10 outputs (AC/DC/USB-A/USB-C/wireless charger)

AC output voltage: 100-120V/60hz

Rated power output: 1000w pure sine wave power

Car outlet output: 12V (10a)

Wireless charger: 10W

What’s in the package

Grecell T-1000 Portable Power Station

AC 100-240V adapter

12V car charging cable

MC4-7909 connector cable

Cable storage bag

User manual

Check out the Grecell T-1000 at the Grecell website.

Shop for Grecell products at Amazon

More portable power stations:

