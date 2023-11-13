Monday, November 13, 2023

Gulf Stream is recalling travel trailers over tire information

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Gulf Stream is recalling some travel trailers over tire information. The recall includes certain 2024 Conquest, Independence, Trailmaster, Friendship, and Ameri-Lite, model 177BH, travel trailers.

The Federal certification label may contain incorrect tire size and tire pressure information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” Incorrect information may result in overinflated tires and cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Potentially 90 RVs are affected by the recall.

Tire information remedy

Gulf Stream will mail replacement labels to owners, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 4, 2023. Owners may contact Gulf Stream at 1-800-289-8787.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

For more RV recalls, click here.

RV Daily Tips. Monday, November 13, 2023
House bill would increase disabled vets' access to federal lands

